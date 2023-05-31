Michael Greenberger

Founder and Director, University of MD. Center for Health and Homeland Security

For more than 20 years, Michael Greenberger has lead the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security. Founding the academic center in 2002, Greenberger leads a staff of 40 working on nearly 100 worldwide contracts focusing on homeland security and crisis management services. 

Greenberger first joined the University of Maryland in 2001 as a professor at the Francis King Carey School of Law where he teaches classes he designed focusing on emergency response and counterterrorism. 

He has served on a number of government groups including the Baltimore Washington Cyber Task Force, the Commission on Maryland Cybersecurity Innovation and Excellence and the Maryland Cybersecurity Council. 

His impressive career has included serving as the principal deputy associate attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice, director of division of trading and markets for Commodity Futures Trading Commission and a partner at Shea & Gardner for nearly 25 years.

This profile is part of The Daily Record's Higher Education Power List for 2023. Information used in this profile was sourced from the honoree. See the full list at thedailyrecord.com.

