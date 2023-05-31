Executive Director, Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc.

With expertise in relationship development, project management and fundraising, nonprofit executive Tasha Cornish has led the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. (CAMI) for more than two years.

She previously served for four years as the executive director of the St. Mary’s Outreach Center as well as a clinical research coordinator at Kelly Services and a community health professional at MedStar Health. Cornish earned a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Cedar Crest College.

As a way to give back. Cornish serves on the board of directors for the Maryland Gerontological Association and as a committee member of the Alliance Leadership for the Catholic Charities of Baltimore.

What drove your interest in working in the field of cybersecurity?

My interest in cybersecurity originated in data protection and cybersecurity policy. I spent several years working in clinical research and health care, where I coordinated FDA-regulated studies. Clinical research participants provided our teams with massive amounts of data about their health status, environmental exposures, socioeconomic details, and other sensitive information, for the sake of improving outcomes for others. Protecting their data was incredibly important to me.

What is the biggest challenge facing the cybersecurity industry?

I think the general public holds several myths about cybersecurity, and these misconceptions challenge our industry. At CAMI, we play a role in highlighting the broad scope of cybersecurity — including IT, policy, law and beyond. Offensive cybersecurity is certainly a part of our industry, but the “hacker in a basement” stereotype exacerbates our workforce issues.