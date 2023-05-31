The Daily Record launches Best Places to Work in Maryland

Is your company one of the Best Places to Work in Maryland? Now you can prove that and share it with everyone.

The Daily Record is launching Best Places to Work in Maryland to recognize those employers across the state who can prove through employee and company surveys that they have created a company vision and environment that engages their team, provides growth opportunities and establishes a work environment that others want to emulate.

The program is run in partnership with BridgeTower Media and managed by the Best Companies Group.

Best Places to Work in Maryland is a research-driven program from Best Companies Group that examines your company’s practices, programs and benefits and surveys your employees for their perspective. Companies that meet certain criteria are considered Best Places to Work in Maryland.

Applications are open through July 28, and an awards ceremony will be held in November.

What are the benefits of participating?

You can keep a pulse on the culture and environment and spot areas of concern or opportunities proactively.

You can stand apart in a competitive talent market. Partnering with a trusted ranking program is a way to enhance your recruiting efforts and attract top talent.

You can boost employee engagement and increase productivity, innovation, retention and customer service.

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. It’s an independent research firm that ranks companies based on an established research methodology. Their surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

For more information or to complete your application, visit thedailyrecord.com/event/best-places-to-work-in-maryland/.