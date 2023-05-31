CEO and President, The Proximas Group

After a quarter-century spent in the business world, Tina Kuhn was named president of the Proximas Group, a Hanover-based engineering and cybersecurity organization, in January 2022.

Kuhn has a long history in cybersecurity, including positions as president and CEO of CyberCore Technologies, in Elkridge, and vice president of Northrop Grumman Corporation’s cybersecurity business unit.

What drove your interest in working in the field of cybersecurity?

I started out as a software engineer and moved into cybersecurity. Cybersecurity is an exciting field with a broad range of positions and types of skills. I find the cybersecurity profession immensely satisfying and rewarding.

What is the biggest challenge facing the cybersecurity industry?

For external challenges, I believe China is by far our most serious threat. China plays the “long game” and continues to perform systematic and sophisticated attacks on both the public and private sectors. Technically, the cloud, social media, and highly connected devices makes the attack surface so broad and difficult to secure. Finally, AI tools are being applied to automate cyber-attacks. This means our cyber defense needs to increase in sophistication to counter those threats.

What personal lesson have you learned from you career that you would like to share?

The most important lesson I learned is to quickly get up after a failure or setback, learn from my mistake, adjust and chart a new path. Everyone fails, but the ability to quickly adjust and see the new possibilities has been critical to me in my career advancement.