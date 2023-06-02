BMS brings new health center to east Baltimore

Daily Record Staff//June 1, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//June 1, 2023

Baltimore Medical System (BMS), the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system in Maryland, announced the opening of its newest community health center, BMS at Yard 56, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 4.

Located at 5525 Eastern Ave., BMS at Yard 56 is located within the new urban mixed-use development adjacent to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (JHBMC), with whom BMS has had a long-time collaboration.

The new community health center, which began seeing patients May 22, features 54 care rooms and will serve as an integrated patient-centered medical home to approximately 20,000 new patients in east Baltimore in need of access to high-quality medical care.

BMS at Yard 56 will also be the first BMS community health center to feature dental care, offering general diagnostic and preventative dental services for children and adults. BMS received funding from the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission to add dental care to its range of community health services.

In addition to dental care, other specialties offered at the new location will include Family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics/gynecology, behavioral health and a 340B pharmacy, which is scheduled to open this summer.

The construction of BMS at Yard 56 was led by Baltimore-based developer David Bramble and MCB Real Estate. Funding for the new community health center has been supported by several significant grants from the Maryland Department of Health, Health Resources and Services Administration, the France-Merrick Foundation, and the Middendorf Foundation.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]

From left, Jennifer Nickoles, president of Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center; Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman; and Sarah Johnson Conway, senior medical director of physician alignment and integration, Office of Johns Hopkins Physicians, enjoy their time at the ribbon-cutting event for BMS at Yard 56. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Medical System)
From left, Jennifer Nickoles, president of Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center; Shirley Sutton, president and CEO of Baltimore Medical System; and Sarah Johnson Conway, senior medical director of physician alignment and integration with the Office of Johns Hopkins Physicians, take time for a photo. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Medical System)
Baltimore Medical System Chair of the Board Christina McWilliams addresses the crowd at the grand opening of BMS at Yard 56. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Medical System)
Ursula McClymont, MD, left, chief medical officer of Baltimore Medical System, and Cheryl Bryant, a member of the BMS Board of Trustees, attended the ribbon-cutting event. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Medical System)
The Health Center registration desk inside the new BMS at Yard 56. The center opened for patients May 22. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Medical System)
Joining in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new BMS at Yard 56 were, from left, Tracie Lefevre, director of grants with Baltimore Medical System; Peter Pinkard, MCB Real Estate; Selwyn Ray, BMS Board of Trustees; Ayinde Stewart, BMS Board of Trustees; Shirley Sutton, BMS president and CEO; James Bobbitt, BMS Board of Trustees; Amjad Riar, MD, BMS’ chief operating officer; Christina McWilliams, chair of the BMS Board of Trustees; Sarah Conway-Johnson, BMS Board of Trustees; Baltimore County Councilman Zeke Cohen, Dist. 1; Cesar Romero, senior mortgage banker with Capital Bank; Peggy Boemmel, BMS’ chief financial officer; and Corrina Wilkison, BMS’ director of human resources. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Medical System)
Developer David Bramble, managing partner with MCB Real Estate, addresses the crowd at the ribbon-cutting celebration for BMS at Yard 56. Bramble was also the architect of the center. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Medical System)
Shirley Sutton, president and CEO of Baltimore Medical System, receives a certificate from Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen, District 1. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Medical System)
The patient waiting area inside Baltimore Medical System at Yard 56. The center opened for patients May 22. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Medical System)
Shirley Sutton, president and CEO of Baltimore Medical System, and John W. Sealey, DO, FACOS, founding dean of the proposed Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine at Morgan State University, talk to the crowd. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Medical System)

