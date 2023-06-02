BMS brings new health center to east Baltimore

Baltimore Medical System (BMS), the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system in Maryland, announced the opening of its newest community health center, BMS at Yard 56, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 4.

Located at 5525 Eastern Ave., BMS at Yard 56 is located within the new urban mixed-use development adjacent to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (JHBMC), with whom BMS has had a long-time collaboration.

The new community health center, which began seeing patients May 22, features 54 care rooms and will serve as an integrated patient-centered medical home to approximately 20,000 new patients in east Baltimore in need of access to high-quality medical care.

BMS at Yard 56 will also be the first BMS community health center to feature dental care, offering general diagnostic and preventative dental services for children and adults. BMS received funding from the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission to add dental care to its range of community health services.

In addition to dental care, other specialties offered at the new location will include Family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics/gynecology, behavioral health and a 340B pharmacy, which is scheduled to open this summer.

The construction of BMS at Yard 56 was led by Baltimore-based developer David Bramble and MCB Real Estate. Funding for the new community health center has been supported by several significant grants from the Maryland Department of Health, Health Resources and Services Administration, the France-Merrick Foundation, and the Middendorf Foundation.

