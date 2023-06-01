Cannabis company Cookies opens Baltimore flagship dispensary

Cookies marijuana dispensary opened this location in the Melrose section of Los Angeles in 2018. Baltimore's new location opened May 27. (File photo)

Global lifestyle brand Cookies opened its flagship Baltimore dispensary May 27 at 35 E Cross St. in Federal Hill.

Founded by Bay-area rapper and entrepreneur Berner in 2010, Cookies has more than 59 locations worldwide. Baltimore’s newest dispensary will house the region’s largest selection of Cookies’ proprietary genetics alongside products from other highly acclaimed brands. The dispensary’s interior will focus on key characteristics of the city, including one of a kind murals, artwork, Cookies SF local reserve apparel and accessories.

Powered by experienced retailer Noxx, Cookies patients can expect a premium in-store experience with educated budtenders and a flawless retail operation that Noxx is known for, which includes a world class cannabis website for browsing hundreds of products online and for in-store pick up.

Maryland first allowed medical cannabis sales in 2017. Beginning July 1, the state will allow recreational cannabis sales to individuals 21 years and older from a licensed dispensary.