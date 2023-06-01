St. John Properties adds 4 new tenants to Pasadena shopping center

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s location at Lakeshore Plaza, situated in a freestanding building fronting Mountain Road in Pasadena, features the company’s first Chipotlane in the Anne Arundel County area. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties Inc.)

St. John Properties Inc. has attracted four new tenants to Lakeshore Plaza, a Safeway Food & Drug-anchored neighborhood shopping center in Pasadena.

Highlighted by fast-casual restaurant Chipotle Mexican Grill and the first Baltimore-area location for Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, the additional activity comprises of more than 11,000 square feet of space and includes leases with Anne Arundel County Public Library and Pho Dena.

Bill Holzman, vice president, retail leasing and Eric Llewellyn, retail leasing representative for St. John Properties represented the landlord in all four leasing transactions. The 162,000 square foot retail center is now 96 percent leased.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s location at Lakeshore Plaza, situated in a freestanding building fronting Mountain Road, features the company’s first Chipotlane in the Anne Arundel County area. Introduced in the U.S. in 2018, the Chipotlane concept has a drive-thru pickup lane for digital orders only, providing customers and delivery drivers with a swift and convenient experience.

Dallas-based Dickey’s Barbecue Pit currently operates more than 550 restaurants in 44 states, including three in Maryland, with the other two locations in Calvert and Prince George’s Counties, and a fourth slated to open in Baltimore later this year.

Anne Arundel Public Library will relocate to a 3,870-square-foot space within Lakeshore Plaza later this year, after moving from its existing branch location at 4730 Mountain Road. David McClatchy and Trish Farrell from MacKenzie Commercial represented the tenant in this transaction.

Vietnamese-style fast-casual restaurant Pho Dena, featuring a variety of rice, noodle, beef and chicken menu items, will occupy 2,700 square feet at the shopping center and plans to open this summer.