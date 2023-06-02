Baker Donelson makes Seramount’s Best Law Firms for Women & Diversity list again

Daily Record Staff//June 2, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//June 2, 2023

For the seventh consecutive year, Baker Donelson has been named to Seramount’s prestigious list of “Best Law Firms for Women & Diversity,” which honors the top 50 firms that utilize best practices in recruiting, retaining, promoting and developing women lawyers and lawyers from underrepresented groups, including people of color.

Highlights from this year’s list include increases in the percentage of women lawyers and women promoted to equity partner and an increase in law firms offering backup childcare.

Through its Women’s Initiative, Baker Donelson continues to build key initiatives and resources designed to support women and working parents, including a Family Planning & Support Committee, a Women to Equity program, a Women to Leadership program, a Breastmilk Shipment Reimbursement Program,  and a newly formed committee to help attorneys find balance and joy in their careers.

Seramount’s 2023 Best Law Firms for Women & Diversity application includes more than 300 questions about attorney demographics at different levels, flexibility, paid time off and parental leaves, and development and retention of women and people of color, as well as those from other underrepresented groups. Questions about family-friendly benefits and mentoring and sponsorship participation are also included.

