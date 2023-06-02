CHRISTOPHER ABANGMA v. MICHAEL PULLIAM, ET AL.

Unreported Opinions//June 2, 2023
//June 2, 2023
Contracts — Arbitration — Dispositive
In March 2021, Michael Pulliam and Mesi Walton (the “Homeowners”) obtained an arbitration award against Christopher Abangma and his company, A and N Architectural, LLC, for breach of a contract related to the construction and renovation of their home.
June 2, 2023
June 1, 2023
June 1, 2023
June 1, 2023
June 1, 2023
