CHRISTOPHER ABANGMA v. MICHAEL PULLIAM, ET AL.

Unreported Opinions//June 2, 2023

Home>Contracts>

CHRISTOPHER ABANGMA v. MICHAEL PULLIAM, ET AL.

CHRISTOPHER ABANGMA v. MICHAEL PULLIAM, ET AL.

By Unreported Opinions

//June 2, 2023

Contracts — Arbitration — Dispositive

In March 2021, Michael Pulliam and Mesi Walton (the “Homeowners”) obtained an arbitration award against Christopher Abangma and his company, A and N Architectural, LLC, for breach of a contract related to the construction and renovation of their home.

Read the opinion

-

Related Content

A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howard University's commencement in Washington, Saturday, May 13, 2023. MBA grads say the investment in their degree was worth it, according to a 2022 survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council, an association of graduate business schools. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Master business skills without paying for an MBA

MBA grads say the investment in their degree was worth it, according to a 2022 survey. But what if you don’t[...]

June 2, 2023
The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Money stored in Venmo, other payment apps could be vulnerable, watchdog warns

Customers of Venmo, PayPal and CashApp should not store their money for the long term with these apps, the Con[...]

June 1, 2023

Dynamic Automotive expands into Mount Airy 

Frederick County-based Dynamic Automotive announced it has expanded its operation to Mount Airy.

June 1, 2023

BGE gives $600K grant to Chesapeake Bay Trust

BGE announced the expansion of its Equity in Energy partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Trust by providing a $[...]

June 1, 2023

Sinclair closes holding company reorganization

Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Inc. has completed the share exchange in which it became the new public holding com[...]

June 1, 2023

BDT, MSD Partners buys $100M in Under Armour stock

Baltimore-based Under Armour Inc. announced that funds managed by BDT Capital Partners purchased about 16 mill[...]

June 1, 2023

Editors Picks

Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden

2/6/2023

Maryland problem gambling center struggles with growing demand

1/6/2023
Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates announces a new citation docket to handle quality-of-life offenses. From left: Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello, Sheriff Sam Cogen, Bates, MONSE Director Shantay Jackson, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. (Madeleine O'Neill/The Daily Record)

Bates introduces citation docket for ‘quality-of-life offenses’ in B[...]

1/6/2023

Md. regulator finds Erie Insurance unlawfully discriminated in Baltimore

1/6/2023

Amid Moore’s visit, tensions around Hagerstown community center persist

31/5/2023

Commentary

More News

The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Money stored in Venmo, other payment apps could be vulnerable, watchdog warns

1/6/2023
Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas, leaves federal court in Washington on Jan. 23, 2023. Minuta, a member of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group who was part of a security detail for former President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone before storming the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced to more than four years in prison. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone before Jan. 6 attack gets years in prison

1/6/2023

Supreme Court revives claims that SuperValu, Safeway overcharged for generic dru[...]

1/6/2023

Supreme Court rules against union in labor dispute involving truck drivers

1/6/2023
Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event by the company in Seattle on Sept. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

FTC hits Amazon with $25M fine for violating child privacy with Alexa voice assi[...]

1/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT