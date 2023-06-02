IN THE MATTER OF DOREEN SHING

Administrative law — Medicaid waiver — Motion to compel

Ms. Shing is a participant in the Medicaid Community Pathways Waiver program administered by the Developmental Disabilities Administration (“DDA”) of the Maryland Department of Health (“MDH”). In December of 2017, she filed a request for a hearing with the Office of Administrative Hearings (“OAH”) regarding the denial of certain benefits she sought under the program.

Read the opinion