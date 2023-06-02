IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DINESH O. PARIKH

Unreported Opinions//June 2, 2023

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DINESH O. PARIKH

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DINESH O. PARIKH

//June 2, 2023

Estates and Trusts — Appealability — Show-cause order

Namish Parikh and Oxana Parikh, appellants, are before this Court for the sixth time. Together, they challenge two orders entered by the Orphans’ Court for Montgomery County relating to the administration of the estate of Dr. Dinesh O. Parikh.

