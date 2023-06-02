Lester Davis | CareFirst

Daily Record Staff//June 2, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//June 2, 2023

Lester Davis, vice president and chief of staff at CareFirst, brings his passion for more equitable health outcomes and inclusive economic growth to the board of Center for Urban Families. His work will help address social determinants of health by advocating for more equitable and accessible care.

