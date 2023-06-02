Master business skills without paying for an MBA

Associated Press//June 2, 2023

Home>Business>

Master business skills without paying for an MBA

Master business skills without paying for an MBA

By Associated Press

//June 2, 2023

Lindsay Mack earned her bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University in 2005. Nearly 15 years later, when she considered the best way to grow her business acumen, an MBA was not it.

Mack, who is from Philadelphia, grew her career without an MBA. When ready to advance her skills in platform strategy, she opted for a faster, lower-cost cohort program instead.

For students like Mack, the cost of a top MBA — averaging $225,605 in the U.S., according to a 2022 report by BusinessBecause, an online publisher of graduate business content — is daunting, and the value is questionable.

“I didn’t see how making such a significant investment (in an MBA) would really leapfrog me to the next level,” says Mack, now Comcast ’s executive director of product management.

Cost isn’t the only barrier to attaining a graduate business degree. BusinessBecause reports that the average acceptance rate for the most competitive U.S. business schools is 16%, based on its analysis of data from U.S. News & World Report and other sources.

If you want access to business school education without the price of tuition or hassle of admissions, you have other options.

IF YOU PRIORITIZE CREDENTIALS

Consider a graduate business certification. A certification — offered by accredited colleges and universities — differs from an MBA degree primarily in how long it takes to complete the program.

Business certifications typically require about 12 to 15 class credits, while a master’s degree requires at least 30 credits, says Karen Rinehart, assistant dean of graduate programs at Marquette University Graduate School of Management in Milwaukee.

Because you’re taking fewer credits compared to an MBA, you can expect to pay much less. For example — based on the 2022-23 academic year — tuition for a graduate certificate in strategic management from Harvard Extension School, a Harvard Division of Continuing Education, is $15,500. A Harvard MBA costs $73,440 in tuition, not including fees.

Certificate programs are often more specialized than graduate business degrees. This can be great for those looking to develop a specific skill set — like business analytics — to advance in their career, says Olivia Jobson, associate director of graduate recruitment at Oregon State University College of Business.

IF YOU NEED A MORE FLEXIBLE SCHEDULE

Consider a self-guided online course. Companies like MasterClass, Skillshare, Udemy and Coursera let you learn business skills at your own pace.

“Our central tenet is to meet learners where they are,” says Marni Baker Stein , Park City, Utah-based chief content officer at Coursera. The company offers individual courses, professional and credentialed certifications, and full degrees through university partnerships.

Many online companies allow you to access some courses for free, but the full libraries require a monthly subscription. MasterClass, for example, offers unlimited access to existing and new content for $180 annually.

Unless partnering with an accredited institution, these programs typically do not offer credits for completion. If you need credits to transfer to a university, consider enrolling in an accredited program.

IF YOU WANT MORE OF THE MBA EXPERIENCE

Consider a business training cohort. Though it’s hard to replicate the two-year, in-person MBA experience, some companies creatively found ways to incorporate its key components into online learning.

Section, a New York City-based online business education company, for example, offers one- to two-week online sprints structured much like sections within an MBA program. Members participate in live classes online, group discussions and even team projects for $ 996 per year.

Similarly, the Invited MBA, by Texas-based corporate leadership development company Abilitie, offers a 12-week program that includes live virtual sessions, team business competitions, study groups and even online happy hours. Tuition is $1,850.

Companies like Section and Abilitie are not accredited universities. Graduating from these programs will not result in an MBA degree, but some graduates of the programs say it delivered exactly what they needed — practical business skills, a strong network and greater employability at a fraction of the cost of an MBA.

“I have folks who are at the exact same level as I am, who did full-time MBAs and have school debt, and I am now peers with them,” says Nicholas Schroeder, a Seattle-based graduate of Abilitie’s Invited MBA.

Upon completing the Invited MBA in May 2021, Schroeder, a former U.S. Army officer, transitioned into a career in consulting — the most coveted industry for prospective graduate management students, according to a 2022 survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council, an association of graduate business schools.

Trea Branch is a writer at the personal finance website NerdWallet. This article was provided to The Associated Press by NerdWallet.

l

Related Content

The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Money stored in Venmo, other payment apps could be vulnerable, watchdog warns

Customers of Venmo, PayPal and CashApp should not store their money for the long term with these apps, the Con[...]

June 1, 2023

Dynamic Automotive expands into Mount Airy 

Frederick County-based Dynamic Automotive announced it has expanded its operation to Mount Airy.

June 1, 2023

BGE gives $600K grant to Chesapeake Bay Trust

BGE announced the expansion of its Equity in Energy partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Trust by providing a $[...]

June 1, 2023

Sinclair closes holding company reorganization

Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Inc. has completed the share exchange in which it became the new public holding com[...]

June 1, 2023

BDT, MSD Partners buys $100M in Under Armour stock

Baltimore-based Under Armour Inc. announced that funds managed by BDT Capital Partners purchased about 16 mill[...]

June 1, 2023
Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event by the company in Seattle on Sept. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

FTC hits Amazon with $25M fine for violating child privacy with Alexa voice assistant

Amazon agreed to pay a $25 million civil penalty to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations it violated a [...]

June 1, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland problem gambling center struggles with growing demand

1/6/2023
Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates announces a new citation docket to handle quality-of-life offenses. From left: Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello, Sheriff Sam Cogen, Bates, MONSE Director Shantay Jackson, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. (Madeleine O'Neill/The Daily Record)

Bates introduces citation docket for ‘quality-of-life offenses’ in B[...]

1/6/2023

Md. regulator finds Erie Insurance unlawfully discriminated in Baltimore

1/6/2023

Amid Moore’s visit, tensions around Hagerstown community center persist

31/5/2023
Best Places To Work in Maryland

The Daily Record launches Best Places to Work in Maryland

31/5/2023

Commentary

More News

The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Money stored in Venmo, other payment apps could be vulnerable, watchdog warns

1/6/2023
Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas, leaves federal court in Washington on Jan. 23, 2023. Minuta, a member of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group who was part of a security detail for former President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone before storming the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced to more than four years in prison. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone before Jan. 6 attack gets years in prison

1/6/2023

Supreme Court revives claims that SuperValu, Safeway overcharged for generic dru[...]

1/6/2023

Supreme Court rules against union in labor dispute involving truck drivers

1/6/2023
Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event by the company in Seattle on Sept. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

FTC hits Amazon with $25M fine for violating child privacy with Alexa voice assi[...]

1/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT