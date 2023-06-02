McCormick to report Q2 financial report June 29

Hunt Valley-based McCormick & Company, Inc. is scheduled to conduct a conference call and webcast of its second quarter 2023 financial results on June 29 at 8 a.m.

Lawrence Kurzius, Chairman and CEO; Brendan Foley, president and chief operating officer; Mike Smith, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Kasey Jenkins, chief strategy officer & senior vice president, investor relations will be hosting the call. A live audio webcast of the call along with the accompanying presentation materials will be available on the McCormick website ir.mccormick.com.

The presentation will be archived on the same website. To listen to an audio replay, call 877-660-6853 in the United States or 201-612-7415 internationally. When prompted, enter the conference ID number 13738873. The replay will be available until midnight on July 20.