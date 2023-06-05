Baltimore Homecoming bringing public into Crab Tank Pitch competition

June 5, 2023

Baltimore Homecoming, an organization mobilizing a network of accomplished Baltimoreans based around the world to spark new collaborations and drive new investments in Baltimore’s future, Monday announced that public voting for the Crab Tank pitch competition sponsored by M&T Bank is now live.

The competition launched in 2019 to provide a platform for Baltimore’s small- to medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs. New this year, Baltimore Homecoming opened nominations to the public, seeking input in identifying startups and businesses to highlight in addition to encouraging companies to apply.

The competition, sponsored by M&T Bank, allows local business owners to compete for a $25,000 grand prize and a $2,500 people’s choice award. This year, Baltimore Homecoming received more than three times as many applications compared to 2019. Public voting is open until July 5.

A committee of leaders in the technology and business industries, past Crab Tank entrepreneurs and M&T Bank staff selected 10 companies for the Baltimore community to vote on, which will help decide the top five companies with the most potential for scale and community impact and who will pitch to an audience of Baltimore alumni and panel of judges during Baltimore Homecoming’s signature event on Oct. 20.

The Crab Tank pitch competition is one of two community engagement programs that Baltimore Homecoming offers annually. The program expands and uplifts small to medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs by providing coaching resources to help finalists refine their pitches and high-quality video content for marketing. Following the event, winners continue to benefit from the program with opportunities to network with Baltimore Homecoming’s alumni and community partners at regional events, increase visibility on a larger scale and increase access to social, intellectual and financial capital.

 

