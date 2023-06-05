Gates Medical Research Institute to use Novavax product in vaccine research

Gaithersburg-based Novavax Inc., a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M adjuvant, has signed a three-year agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to provide its adjuvant for use in preclinical vaccine research.

The Matrix-M adjuvant is a key component of Novavax’s COVID vaccine and its development-stage vaccines including influenza and COVID and influenza combined. In addition, the adjuvant is being used through partnerships in clinical and preclinical programs across the world for the development of both human and animal vaccines.

When added to vaccines, Novavax’s patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant enhances the immune system response, making it broader, and more durable. The Matrix-M adjuvant stimulates the entry of antigen-presenting cells at the injection site and enhances antigen presentation in local lymph nodes.

Novavax promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax’s patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world’s most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID, influenza, and COVID and influenza combined.