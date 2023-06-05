Gates Medical Research Institute to use Novavax product in vaccine research

Daily Record Staff//June 5, 2023

Home>Business>

Gates Medical Research Institute to use Novavax product in vaccine research

Gates Medical Research Institute to use Novavax product in vaccine research

By Daily Record Staff

//June 5, 2023

Gaithersburg-based Novavax Inc., a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M adjuvant, has signed a three-year agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to provide its adjuvant for use in preclinical vaccine research.

The Matrix-M adjuvant is a key component of Novavax’s COVID vaccine and its development-stage vaccines including influenza and COVID and influenza combined. In addition, the adjuvant is being used through partnerships in clinical and preclinical programs across the world for the development of both human and animal vaccines.

When added to vaccines, Novavax’s patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant enhances the immune system response, making it broader, and more durable. The Matrix-M adjuvant stimulates the entry of antigen-presenting cells at the injection site and enhances antigen presentation in local lymph nodes.

Novavax promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax’s patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world’s most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID, influenza, and COVID and influenza combined.

-

Related Content

Baltimore Homecoming bringing public into Crab Tank Pitch competition

Baltimore Homecoming announced that public voting for the Crab Tank pitch competition sponsored by M&T Bank is[...]

June 5, 2023
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The Associated Press on Nov. 16, 2021. Binance and Zhao are accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a slew of U.S. securities laws in a lawsuit filed by the SEC. (AP Photo, File)

Crypto exchange Binance mishandled funds and violated securities laws, SEC says

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance are accused of misusing investor funds and violating secur[...]

June 5, 2023
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

$1.18B deal reached to resolve claims from ‘forever chemicals’ water contamination

Three chemical companies said they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.[...]

June 5, 2023

Point Breeze Credit Union unveils new Rosedale office

Point Breeze Credit Union on Monday announced the opening of its new office in Rosedale at 5 Philadelphia Cour[...]

June 5, 2023

As legal gambling surges, some states want to teach teens about the risks

Warnings about the potential dangers of gambling could soon join education about drugs and alcohol in the nati[...]

June 5, 2023
Participants in the Spelman College 136th Commencement celebrate in College Park, Georgia, in May 2023. Historically Black colleges and universities, which had seen giving from foundations decline in recent decades, have seen an increase in gifts particularly from corporations and corporate foundations over the last several years. (Julie Yarbrough, Spelman College via AP)

Nudged by Black employees, companies have stepped up donations to HBCUs

Historically Black colleges and universities, which had seen giving from foundations decline in recent decades[...]

June 5, 2023

Editors Picks

Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders

5/6/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly on Feb. 21, 2023, in Annapolis, after the legislature re-elected him to a four-year term. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Families’ college savings values still unclear as treasurer takes over Md.[...]

2/6/2023
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Baltimore poised to settle CSX lawsuit over water main break that derailed train

2/6/2023

Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden

2/6/2023

Maryland problem gambling center struggles with growing demand

1/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspap[...]

5/6/2023
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The Associated Press on Nov. 16, 2021. Binance and Zhao are accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a slew of U.S. securities laws in a lawsuit filed by the SEC. (AP Photo, File)

Crypto exchange Binance mishandled funds and violated securities laws, SEC says

5/6/2023
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

$1.18B deal reached to resolve claims from ‘forever chemicals’ water[...]

5/6/2023

A man wants to trademark ‘Trump too small’ for T-shirts. Now the Sup[...]

5/6/2023

Maker of anti-addiction drug Suboxone reaches $102.5M settlement over antitrust [...]

5/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT