Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain

Alexandra Olson//June 5, 2023

Home>Latest News>More News>

Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain

Journalists across the U.S. will walk off their jobs next week at publications owned by Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the U.S. The mostly one-day strike aims to protest the company’s leadership and cost-cutting measures imposed since its 2019 merger with GateHouse Media. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain

By Associated Press

//Alexandra Olson

//June 5, 2023

NEW YORK — Journalists at two dozen local newspapers across the U.S. walked off the job Monday to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures and a change of leadership at Gannett, the country’s biggest newspaper chain.

The strike involves hundreds of journalists at newspapers in eight states, including the Arizona Republic, the Austin American-Statesman, the Bergen Record, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, and the Palm Beach Post, according to the NewsGuild, which represents workers at more than 50 Gannett newsrooms. Gannett has said there would be no disruption to its news coverage during the strike, which will last for two days at two of the newspapers and one day for the rest.

The walkouts coincided with Gannett’s annual shareholder meeting, during which the company’s board was duly elected despite the NewsGuild-CWA union urging shareholders to withhold their votes from CEO and board chairman Mike Reed as an expression of no confidence in his leadership. Reed has overseen the company since its 2019 merger with GateHouse Media, a tumultuous period that has included layoffs and the shuttering of newsrooms. Gannett shares have dropped more than 60% since the deal closed.

Susan DeCarava, president of the The NewsGuild of New York, called the shareholder meeting “a slap in the face to the hundreds of Gannett journalists who are on strike today.”

“Gannett CEO Mike Reed didn’t have a word to say to the scores of journalists whose livelihoods he’s destroyed, nor to the communities who have lost their primary news source thanks to his mismanagement,” DeCarava said in a statement.

In legal filing, the NewsGuild said Gannett’s leadership has gutted newsrooms and cut back on coverage to service a massive debt load. Cost-cutting has also included forced furloughs and suspension of 401-K contributions.

“We want people in our local community to know what this company is doing to local news, and we want Gannett shareholders to know what Gannett is doing to local news,” said Chris Damien, a criminal justice reporter and unit guild chair the Desert Sun, which covers Palm Springs and the surrounding Coachella Valley in Southern California.

Gannett Chief Communications Officer Lark-Marie Anton said the company disagreed with union’s recommendation to vote against Reed.

“During a very challenging time for our industry and economy, Gannett strives to provide competitive wages, benefits, and meaningful opportunities for all our valued employees,” Anton said in a statement.

The Gannett strike coincided with an open-ended strike being staged by 250 unionized U.S. employees at Insider Inc., a global company that publishes Business Insider. Members of the Insider Union, which formed in April 2021 and is represented by The NewsGuild of New York, called the strike after failing to reach a first contract agreement with the company.

Some of Gannett’s striking newsrooms are negotiating contracts and accuse the company of dragging its feet, but Anton said the company continues to negotiate fairly.

Among the contract demands are a base annual salary of $60,000. The median pay for Gannett employee in 2022 was $51,035, according to the company’s proxy filing. Reed’s total annual compensation was valued at nearly $3.4 million, down from $7.7 million in 2021.

At the shareholder meeting, NewsGuild-CWA President Jon Schleuss said the union proposed lowering Gannett’s median CEO-to-employee ratio from 66:1 to 20:1. But Schleuss said the meeting last just eight minutes and Reed didn’t address any questions. In a series of tweets, Schleuss called the meeting a “complete joke.”

Gannett, which owns USA Today and more than 200 other daily U.S. newspapers with print editions, announced last August that it would lay off newsroom staff to lower costs as it struggles with declining revenue amid a downturn in ad sales and customer subscriptions.

The newspaper industry has struggled for years with such challenges, as advertising shifts from print to digital, and readers abandon local newspapers for online sources of information and entertainment. Major newspapers such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post have gained substantial digital audiences for coverage of broad topics, but regional and local papers have struggled to replicate that success in narrower markets.

In its first quarter earnings report this year, Gannett said its digital subscriptions had grown 15% year-over-year, and revenue from digital circulation grew 20%. The company reported a $10.3 million profit versus a $3 million loss in the same period last year, although revenue fell by 10.6%. The company also reported repaying $37 million in debt.

According to the NewsGuild, Gannett’s workforce has shrunk 47% in the last three years due to layoffs and attrition. At some newspapers, the union said the headcount has fallen by as much as 90%.

The Arizona Republic, for example, has gone from 140 newsroom employees in 2018 to 89 this year, the NewsGuild said. The Austin American-Statesman’s newsroom shrunk during that period from 110 employees in 2018 to 41 this year.

Some newspapers have forsaken coverage of local sports or business, the union said. Reporters have had to take on several unrelated beats. Some publications have dropped local news coverage altogether to focus on regional news.

Rick Edmonds, a media business analyst for the Poynter Institute, said that while the union isn’t powerful enough to prevent layoffs, the strike shows it has gained momentum.

Schleuss said 18 Gannett newsrooms have unionized in the last five years. Two more newsrooms voted to unionize Monday: the Athens Banner-Herald and the Savannah Morning News, both in Georgia.

Related Content

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The Associated Press on Nov. 16, 2021. Binance and Zhao are accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a slew of U.S. securities laws in a lawsuit filed by the SEC. (AP Photo, File)

Crypto exchange Binance mishandled funds and violated securities laws, SEC says

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance are accused of misusing investor funds and violating secur[...]

June 5, 2023
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

$1.18B deal reached to resolve claims from ‘forever chemicals’ water contamination

Three chemical companies said they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.[...]

June 5, 2023

A man wants to trademark ‘Trump too small’ for T-shirts. Now the Supreme Court will hear...

The Supreme Court will hear a case in which a man tried to trademark a phrase mocking former President Donald [...]

June 5, 2023

Maker of anti-addiction drug Suboxone reaches $102.5M settlement over antitrust claims

The company that makes the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone has agreed to pay $102.5 million to settl[...]

June 5, 2023
In this Wednesday, July 21, 2021, photo, attorney Cynthia Carrasco White and her daughter, Charlotte, 6 unpack supplies delivered by Instacart at their home in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Panel series provides networking, support for ‘lawyer moms’

Striking the proper balance between the duties of parenthood and the demands of working as a practicing attorn[...]

June 5, 2023
Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Campaign to draw attention to anti-drag bills in the Tennessee legislature on Feb. 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Amis/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign via AP, File)

Trump-appointed judge rejects Tennessee’s anti-drag law as too broad, too vague

Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law designed to place strict limits on drag shows is unconstitutional, a fed[...]

June 5, 2023

Editors Picks

Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders

5/6/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly on Feb. 21, 2023, in Annapolis, after the legislature re-elected him to a four-year term. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Families’ college savings values still unclear as treasurer takes over Md.[...]

2/6/2023
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Baltimore poised to settle CSX lawsuit over water main break that derailed train

2/6/2023

Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden

2/6/2023

Maryland problem gambling center struggles with growing demand

1/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspap[...]

5/6/2023
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The Associated Press on Nov. 16, 2021. Binance and Zhao are accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a slew of U.S. securities laws in a lawsuit filed by the SEC. (AP Photo, File)

Crypto exchange Binance mishandled funds and violated securities laws, SEC says

5/6/2023
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

$1.18B deal reached to resolve claims from ‘forever chemicals’ water[...]

5/6/2023

A man wants to trademark ‘Trump too small’ for T-shirts. Now the Sup[...]

5/6/2023

Maker of anti-addiction drug Suboxone reaches $102.5M settlement over antitrust [...]

5/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT