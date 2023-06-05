June 6, 2023

Daily Record Staff//June 5, 2023

Home>Digital Edition>

June 6, 2023

June 6, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//June 5, 2023

Related Content

Gates Medical Research Institute to use Novavax product in vaccine research

Gaithersburg-based Novavax Inc. has signed a three-year agreement to provide an adjuvant for use in preclinic[...]

June 5, 2023

Baltimore Homecoming bringing public into Crab Tank Pitch competition

Baltimore Homecoming announced that public voting for the Crab Tank pitch competition sponsored by M&T Bank is[...]

June 5, 2023
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The Associated Press on Nov. 16, 2021. Binance and Zhao are accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a slew of U.S. securities laws in a lawsuit filed by the SEC. (AP Photo, File)

Crypto exchange Binance mishandled funds and violated securities laws, SEC says

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance are accused of misusing investor funds and violating secur[...]

June 5, 2023
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

$1.18B deal reached to resolve claims from ‘forever chemicals’ water contamination

Three chemical companies said they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.[...]

June 5, 2023

Point Breeze Credit Union unveils new Rosedale office

Point Breeze Credit Union on Monday announced the opening of its new office in Rosedale at 5 Philadelphia Cour[...]

June 5, 2023

As legal gambling surges, some states want to teach teens about the risks

Warnings about the potential dangers of gambling could soon join education about drugs and alcohol in the nati[...]

June 5, 2023

Editors Picks

Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders

5/6/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly on Feb. 21, 2023, in Annapolis, after the legislature re-elected him to a four-year term. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Families’ college savings values still unclear as treasurer takes over Md.[...]

2/6/2023
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Baltimore poised to settle CSX lawsuit over water main break that derailed train

2/6/2023

Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden

2/6/2023

Maryland problem gambling center struggles with growing demand

1/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspap[...]

5/6/2023
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The Associated Press on Nov. 16, 2021. Binance and Zhao are accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a slew of U.S. securities laws in a lawsuit filed by the SEC. (AP Photo, File)

Crypto exchange Binance mishandled funds and violated securities laws, SEC says

5/6/2023
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

$1.18B deal reached to resolve claims from ‘forever chemicals’ water[...]

5/6/2023

A man wants to trademark ‘Trump too small’ for T-shirts. Now the Sup[...]

5/6/2023

Maker of anti-addiction drug Suboxone reaches $102.5M settlement over antitrust [...]

5/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT