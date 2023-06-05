MCB, Artemis, Ace Logistics acquire Tower Logistics Center in Aberdeen

Tower Logistics Center, soon to be renamed Ace Logistics Center, is an 859,900-square-foot industrial building developed by Merritt Properties in partnership with BentallGreenOak in 2021. (Photo courtesy of MCB Real Estate)

A joint venture between MCB Real Estate LLC, Artemis Real Estate Partners and principals of Ace Logistics Services Inc. acquired Tower Logistics Center at 1225 South Philadelphia Road in Aberdeen.

Tower Logistics Center, soon to be renamed Ace Logistics Center, is an 859,900-square-foot industrial building developed by Merritt Properties in partnership with BentallGreenOak in 2021. It is situated on 98.54 acres, providing for 130-foot truck court depths. The warehouse is efficiently equipped for logistics companies, with 189 cross docks, four drive‐in docks and 40-foot warehouse clear height and more than 310 trailer parking spaces.

Ace Logistics Services has signed a long-term lease for the building and expects to begin operations in late June. Ace provides cargo handling, warehousing and logistical services to a wide variety of both local and multinational corporations. Ace currently operates eight facilities, 1.4 million square feet and six outside storage/drop yards, all close to the Port of Baltimore.

Jones Lang LaSalle brokers Benjamin T. Meisels, executive managing director, and Peter Hajimihalis, managing director, represented the buyer and Ace Logistics in the lease deal. Bo Cashman and Jonathan Beard with CBRE represented the seller.