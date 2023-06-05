Warrantless search didn’t violate 4th Amendment, Md. appeals court rules

Maryland’s second-highest court upheld the warrantless search of a vehicle’s glove compartment in a new decision that found the police officer held a reasonable belief there was evidence inside that would support his arrest of the driver for possessing stolen license plates.

The decision examines the contours of the “search incident to arrest exception” that allows for warrantless searches under certain limited circumstances.

Under the U.S. Supreme Court’s holding in Arizona v. Gant, a 2009 case, a police officer can search an arrestee’s vehicle if the person is “within reaching distance of the passenger compartment” or if the officer reasonably believes the vehicle holds evidence of the offense that led to the person’s arrest.

The Maryland Appellate Court used that framework to decide that a police officer’s search of a man’s glove compartment after arresting him for possessing stolen license plates was permissible under the 4th Amendment.

The officer found a gun in the glove compartment, which led to additional charges against Hector M. Rodriguez.

The officer had reason to believe the glove compartment might hold evidence related to the arrest, which opened the door to a warrantless search, a three-judge panel held in a reported opinion.

“Where identification documents are relevant to the crime of arrest, an officer is justified in searching parts of the vehicle where it is logical for them to be kept,” the panel wrote.

The search was permissible because the officer had probable cause for the arrest, the court said: Rodriguez was driving a Volkswagen GTI in Anne Arundel County when a police vehicle equipped with an automated license plate recognition system alerted the officer driving that the rear plate was stolen.

The officer located the vehicle at a nearby shopping center and noticed that the matching plate was on the floor of the vehicle’s front passenger side instead of affixed to the front of the vehicle, according to the opinion.

When Rodriguez returned to the vehicle, the officer asked whether he owned the car and how he got the plates. Rodriguez said he owned the vehicle and had bought the plates from a friend, the panel wrote.

The officer then arrested Rodriguez and retrieved the license plate from inside the vehicle. The officer also searched the glove compartment, where he found a revolver. Rodriguez faced gun charges stemming from the discovery.

An Anne Arundel County Circuit judge denied a motion to suppress the search and found Rodriguez guilty of possession of a regulated firearm by a person under the age of 21 at a bench trial, according to the opinion.

The Appellate Court affirmed, agreeing that the police officer’s search was proper.

“Stolen license plates necessarily involve motor vehicle records, which makes Rodriguez’s motor vehicle documents relevant to his crime of arrest,” wrote Senior Judge Joseph M. Getty, who retired as the Maryland Supreme Court’s chief judge last year.

The court rejected an argument from the state that the officer was allowed to search the entire passenger compartment of Rodriguez’s vehicle.

“The search incident to arrest exception requires that the officer is looking for evidence of the crime of arrest and not evidence of other crimes,” Getty wrote.

“… Accordingly, in a warrantless search conducted under the search incident to arrest exception, an officer’s search is limited to the passenger compartment and containers therein that may contain the evidence of the offense of arrest.”

The court also rejected Rodriguez’s contention that he should have received a Miranda warning when the police officer asked him questions about the vehicle. The Appellate Court panel concluded that Rodriguez’s encounter with the officer was a brief investigative stop, which does not require a Miranda warning.