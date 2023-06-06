Amtrak applies for $7.3B to improve Frederick Douglass Tunnel, Baltimore Penn Station

The 1.4-mile Frederick Douglass Tunnel in Baltimore, connecting Amtrak’s Penn Station to MARC’s west Baltimore station, is impacted by a variety of age-related issues including excessive water infiltration, a deteriorating structure and a sinking floor. (File photo)

Amtrak has submitted applications for nearly $7.3 billion in Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) funding for 14 proposed Northeast Corridor (NEC) projects to modernize critical infrastructure, including Frederick Douglass Tunnel replacement program and master plan improvements to Baltimore Penn Station.

At nearly 150 years old, the B&P Tunnel dates from the Civil War era. It is the oldest tunnel along this section of the NEC and is a bottleneck for operations of MARC and Amtrak passenger trains. The 1.4-mile tunnel, connecting Amtrak’s Penn Station to MARC’s West Baltimore station, is impacted by a variety of age-related issues including excessive water infiltration, a deteriorating structure and a sinking floor. The tunnel does not include any of the modern fire and life safety systems that help keep passengers safe in the event of emergencies and extensive maintenance is required.

Baltimore Penn Station was built in 1911 and anchors the Charles North Dis­trict in Baltimore. As the eighth busiest station in Amtrak’s national system, Penn Station serves Amtrak’s high speed Acela, Northeast Regional and long-distance train services. In addition, the commuter operations of MARC’s Penn Line, the city’s light rail and bus service can all be accessed via the station.

As a vital transportation gateway and treasured community asset, Amtrak is committed to the continuous improvement of the station.

In 2017, Amtrak selected Penn Station Partners, a Baltimore based team with global expertise, as its master development partner for the redevelopment of Baltimore Penn Station and neighboring Amtrak-owned properties. The team is comprised of Beatty Development Group, Cross Street Partners, Gensler, WSP USA, Network Rail Consulting and Mace Group among others. The goal of this master development is to generate additional investment capital for station infrastructure needs, as well as serve as an economic catalyst for the city.