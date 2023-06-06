Amtrak applies for $7.3B to improve Frederick Douglass Tunnel, Baltimore Penn Station

Daily Record Staff//June 6, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Amtrak applies for $7.3B to improve Frederick Douglass Tunnel, Baltimore Penn Station

The 1.4-mile Frederick Douglass Tunnel in Baltimore, connecting Amtrak’s Penn Station to MARC’s west Baltimore station, is impacted by a variety of age-related issues including excessive water infiltration, a deteriorating structure and a sinking floor. (File photo)

The 1.4-mile Frederick Douglass Tunnel in Baltimore, connecting Amtrak’s Penn Station to MARC’s west Baltimore station, is impacted by a variety of age-related issues including excessive water infiltration, a deteriorating structure and a sinking floor. (File photo)

Amtrak applies for $7.3B to improve Frederick Douglass Tunnel, Baltimore Penn Station

By Daily Record Staff

//June 6, 2023

Amtrak has submitted applications for nearly $7.3 billion in Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) funding for 14 proposed Northeast Corridor (NEC) projects to modernize critical infrastructure, including Frederick Douglass Tunnel replacement program and master plan improvements to Baltimore Penn Station.

At nearly 150 years old, the B&P Tunnel dates from the Civil War era. It is the oldest tunnel along this section of the NEC and is a bottleneck for operations of MARC and Amtrak passenger trains. The 1.4-mile tunnel, connecting Amtrak’s Penn Station to MARC’s West Baltimore station, is impacted by a variety of age-related issues including excessive water infiltration, a deteriorating structure and a sinking floor. The tunnel does not include any of the modern fire and life safety systems that help keep passengers safe in the event of emergencies and extensive maintenance is required.

Baltimore Penn Station was built in 1911 and anchors the Charles North Dis­trict in Baltimore. As the eighth busiest station in Amtrak’s national system, Penn Station serves Amtrak’s high speed Acela, Northeast Regional and long-distance train services. In addition, the commuter operations of MARC’s Penn Line, the city’s light rail and bus service can all be accessed via the station.

As a vital transportation gateway and treasured community asset, Amtrak is committed to the continuous improvement of the station.

In 2017, Amtrak selected Penn Station Partners, a Baltimore based team with global expertise, as its master development partner for the redevelopment of Baltimore Penn Station and neighboring Amtrak-owned properties. The team is comprised of Beatty Development Group, Cross Street Partners, Gensler, WSP USA, Network Rail Consulting and Mace Group among others. The goal of this master development is to generate additional investment capital for station infrastructure needs, as well as serve as an economic catalyst for the city.

Related Content

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., participates in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race

If he decides to run for U.S. Senate, Rep. Jamie Raskin could shake up what has so far has been seen as a two-[...]

June 6, 2023

Steel Products moves corporate HQ to Frederick from Rockville

Steel Products Inc. has signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 15,000 square feet of flex/R&D space [...]

June 6, 2023
Zum will provide Howard County with 250 new carbon-neutral school buses and the most advanced technology solution geared toward student safety. (Photo courtesy of Zum)

Howard County Public Schools signs 5-year contract for 250 carbon-neutral buses

The Howard County Public School System awarded a five-year contract to Zum to provide 250 carbon-neutral buses[...]

June 6, 2023

2 finalists for Maryland bar counsel named by Attorney Grievance Commission

Two finalists have been named for Maryland's next bar counsel, a powerful job that involves prosecuting attorn[...]

June 6, 2023

Chesapeake Bay report cites environmental justice disparities

A report on the Chesapeake Bay found strong disparities between communities in different parts of the bay's wa[...]

June 6, 2023

Primark to open first Md. store at Arundel Mills

Primark announced it will open its first location in Maryland at Arundel Mills in Hanover.

June 6, 2023

Editors Picks

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., participates in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race

6/6/2023

2 finalists for Maryland bar counsel named by Attorney Grievance Commission

6/6/2023

Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders

5/6/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly on Feb. 21, 2023, in Annapolis, after the legislature re-elected him to a four-year term. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Families’ college savings values still unclear as treasurer takes over Md.[...]

2/6/2023
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Baltimore poised to settle CSX lawsuit over water main break that derailed train

2/6/2023

Commentary

More News

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure room to see documents he demanded from the FBI as part of his investigation into the Biden family, at the Capitol in Washington on June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over Biden docum[...]

6/6/2023
Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of Torque GC and their caddies celebrate on stage with the team trophy during LIV Golf DC at the Trump National Golf Club on May 28, 2023, in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP, File)

PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis, end LIV Golf feud

6/6/2023
The mobile phone icon for the Coinbase app is shown in New York on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Coinbase targeted by SEC in latest shot at crypto firms for allegedly skirting s[...]

6/6/2023

Microsoft will pay $20M to settle charges of illegally collecting children’[...]

6/6/2023
A Merck scientist conducts research on Feb. 28, 2013, in West Point, Pennsylvania. Merck is suing the federal government June 6, 2023, over a plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices, calling the program a sham equivalent to extortion. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Merck sues feds, calling plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices ‘extortion[...]

6/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT