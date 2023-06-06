Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race

Jack Hogan//June 6, 2023

Home>Editor's Picks>

Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., participates in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., participates in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race

By Jack Hogan

//June 6, 2023

Rep. Jamie Raskin says he’ll decide by July 4 whether to seek the Democratic Party nomination to replace the retiring U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

If he decides to run for U.S. Senate, Rep. Jamie Raskin could shake up what has so far has been seen as a two-candidate Democratic primary for the Maryland seat.

Raskin, who is “seriously considering” entering the race to replace outgoing Sen. Ben Cardin, said on CNN this week that he plans to announce his decision by July 4. Primary election day is set for May 14, 2024.

“As some of my House colleagues have pointed out, these Senate seats only open up every 25 or 30 years,” Raskin said on CNN’s State of the Union.

Cardin was first elected to the Senate in 2006, while Maryland’s junior senator, Chris Van Hollen, was first elected in 2016.

Walter Olson, a senior fellow and writer for the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank in Washington, D.C., said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is the early favorite in the race, ahead of U.S. Rep. David Trone, the wealthy co-founder of Total Wine & More.

Alsobrooks has a coalition of leading Democrats backing her, including two of Raskin’s House colleagues: U.S. Reps. Kweisi Mfume and Steny Hoyer, a former House majority leader.

Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando and activist Jerome Segal have also announced their candidacies for the Democratic nomination.

“My feeling all along was that [Raskin] would not run,” Olson said, adding that the congressman currently has a desirable position as an influential member of the House and a national following for his prominence in the investigation of former President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

While Trone is a “formidable” candidate, especially considering his ability to fund his own campaign and his early strategy of paying seven figures to boost his name recognition with television advertisements, Raskin’s presence in the race could weaken Trone’s chances of winning, Olson said.

Raskin’s entire district is in Montgomery County, Maryland’s most populous county. Trone’s district, which is mostly in Western Maryland, includes northern Montgomery County.

Alsobooks would benefit from Montgomery County voters being torn between the two congressmen.

Though Roger Hartley, dean of the College of Public Affairs at the University of Baltimore, said a race with Raskin in it would be close.

He agreed that Trone and Raskin could “cannibalize each other’s votes” in Montgomery County, but he said the two men may have more statewide name recognition than Alsobrooks.

Raskin’s war chest would help his chances, too, Hartley said. With more than $3.3 million in cash on hand as of March 31, according to a report from the Federal Election Commission, Raskin would be in a better starting position to match Trone’s spending power than Alsobrooks, who cannot transfer her county campaign money directly to her federal committee.

Trone has reportedly said he is willing to spend upwards of $50 million on his campaign.

S. Anthony (Tony) McCann, a former Maryland health secretary who has held roles in U.S. Senate and House committees, agreed that Raskin would be a top contender for the open Senate seat.

“He’s certainly going to get a lot of people in his district and a lot of people considering the role he’s played in the House,” said McCann, now a lecturer at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy.

McCann said that Raskin’s national profile may also help him make inroads with voters in Baltimore city and Baltimore County — two jurisdictions from which a candidate has not yet emerged.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a fellow Democrat who was at one point seen as a potential candidate, also has endorsed Alsobrooks.

P

Related Content

The 1.4-mile Frederick Douglass Tunnel in Baltimore, connecting Amtrak’s Penn Station to MARC’s west Baltimore station, is impacted by a variety of age-related issues including excessive water infiltration, a deteriorating structure and a sinking floor. (File photo)

Amtrak applies for $7.3B to improve Frederick Douglass Tunnel, Baltimore Penn Station

Amtrak has submitted applications for nearly $7.3 billion in funding for projects to modernize infrastructur[...]

June 6, 2023

Primark to open first Md. store at Arundel Mills

Primark announced it will open its first location in Maryland at Arundel Mills in Hanover.

June 6, 2023

Lockheed Martin selects GE Aerospace to supply engines for LMXT Strategic Tanker

Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin and Airbus leaders announced the selection of GE Aerospace's CF6-80E1 propulsio[...]

June 6, 2023

Bethesda firm acquires Texas natural gas-fired power plant portfolio

Bethesda-based Hull Street Energy has acquired 100% of the Bastrop Energy Center and Paris Energy Center power[...]

June 6, 2023

Microsoft will pay $20M to settle charges of illegally collecting children’s data

Microsoft will pay a fine of $20 million to settle FTC charges that it illegally collected and retained the da[...]

June 6, 2023

Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain

Journalists walked off the job to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures and a change of leadership at[...]

June 5, 2023

Editors Picks

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., participates in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race

6/6/2023

2 finalists for Maryland bar counsel named by Attorney Grievance Commission

6/6/2023

Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders

5/6/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly on Feb. 21, 2023, in Annapolis, after the legislature re-elected him to a four-year term. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Families’ college savings values still unclear as treasurer takes over Md.[...]

2/6/2023
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Baltimore poised to settle CSX lawsuit over water main break that derailed train

2/6/2023

Commentary

More News

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure room to see documents he demanded from the FBI as part of his investigation into the Biden family, at the Capitol in Washington on June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over Biden docum[...]

6/6/2023
Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of Torque GC and their caddies celebrate on stage with the team trophy during LIV Golf DC at the Trump National Golf Club on May 28, 2023, in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP, File)

PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis, end LIV Golf feud

6/6/2023
The mobile phone icon for the Coinbase app is shown in New York on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Coinbase targeted by SEC in latest shot at crypto firms for allegedly skirting s[...]

6/6/2023

Microsoft will pay $20M to settle charges of illegally collecting children’[...]

6/6/2023
A Merck scientist conducts research on Feb. 28, 2013, in West Point, Pennsylvania. Merck is suing the federal government June 6, 2023, over a plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices, calling the program a sham equivalent to extortion. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Merck sues feds, calling plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices ‘extortion[...]

6/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT