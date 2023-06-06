Howard County Public Schools signs 5-year contract for 250 carbon-neutral buses

Zum will provide Howard County with 250 new carbon-neutral school buses and the most advanced technology solution geared toward student safety. (Photo courtesy of Zum)

The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) awarded a five-year contract to transportation company Zum to provide 250 carbon-neutral buses for the district’s fleet.

Zum will provide HCPSS with 250 new school buses and the most advanced technology solution geared toward student safety. Through the Zum app, HCPSS parents will be able to view the complete profile of their child’s driver, along with real-time tracking and notifications about their school bus location and their child’s pickup or dropoff status.

District administrators and operators will be able to track school buses on a live map from start to finish, and routes will be adjusted in real time to account for absent students or traffic issues. Zum will also provide real-time data and performance reports to the HCPSS staff to enable transparency and data-driven, timely decisions when it comes to each student’s transportation.

HCPSS joins the list school districts that have partnered with Zum for school transportation, including Los Angeles Unified School District, San Francisco Unified School District, Seattle Public Schools, Oakland Unified School District and Metro Nashville Public Schools.