Lockheed Martin selects GE Aerospace to supply engines for LMXT Strategic Tanker

Daily Record Staff//June 6, 2023

Lockheed Martin and Airbus announce GE Aerospace has been selected to provide CF6-80E1 propulsion systems for the LMXT strategic tanker. (PRNewswire/LockheedMartin Corp.)

By Daily Record Staff

//June 6, 2023

Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin and Airbus leaders Tuesday announced the selection of GE Aerospace’s CF6-80E1 propulsion system for the LMXT strategic tanker.

The LMXT is Lockheed Martin’s solution for the U.S. Air Force’s KC-135 recapitalization plan and is built on the combat-proven design of the A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

Production of GE’s CF6 engine for the LMXT is anticipated to support more than 3,000 direct and indirect American jobs, including in skilled advanced manufacturing, engineering and testing. In total, the LMXT’s engine production alone will incorporate work in more than 25 states.

Powering nearly 70% of the world’s wide-body aircraft, GE’s CF6 engine family encompasses more than 50 years of aircraft propulsion history. The CF6 engine first entered service in 1971, with a history of service on major commercial and military platforms such as the Lockheed Martin C-5M Super Galaxy. GE has delivered more than 8,500 CF6 engines to date, powering 10 unique commercial and military aircraft with 25 variants.

GE’s CF6 engine is selected for the LMXT due to its proven durability, reliability and performance. Designed specifically for the A330, the CF6-80E1 variant offers strong technological advancements over previous CF6 engines, including nearly 70,000 pounds of thrust and 15% greater fuel efficiency.

