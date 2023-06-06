Microsoft will pay $20M to settle charges of illegally collecting children’s data

Associated Press//June 6, 2023

Home>Business>

Microsoft will pay $20M to settle charges of illegally collecting children’s data

FILE - This July 3, 2014 file photo shows Microsoft Corp. signage outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft says it has seized 99 websites used by Iranian hackers to launch cyberattacks. The company said Wednesday, March 27, 2019, that it took control of the websites after suing the hacking group and obtaining a U.S. judge's approval. (AP Photo Ted S. Warren, File)

Microsoft will pay $20M to settle charges of illegally collecting children’s data

By Associated Press

//June 6, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO — Microsoft will pay a fine of $20 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it illegally collected and retained the data of children who signed up to use its Xbox video game console.

The agency charged that Microsoft gathered the data without notifying parents or obtaining their consent, and that it also illegally held onto the data. Those actions violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, the FTC stated.

In a blog post, Microsoft corporate vice president for Xbox Dave McCarthy outlined additional steps the company is now taking to improve its age verification systems and to ensure that parents are involved in the creation of child accounts for the service. These mostly concern efforts to improve age verification technology and to educate children and parents about privacy issues.

McCarthy also said the company had identified and fixed a technical glitch that failed to delete child accounts in cases where the account creation process never finished. Microsoft policy was to hold that data no longer than 14 days in order to allow players to pick up account creation where they left off if they were interrupted.

The settlement must be approved by a federal court before it can go into effect, the FTC said.

Related Content

Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain

Journalists walked off the job to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures and a change of leadership at[...]

June 5, 2023

Gates Medical Research Institute to use Novavax product in vaccine research

Gaithersburg-based Novavax Inc. has signed a three-year agreement to provide an adjuvant for use in preclinic[...]

June 5, 2023

Baltimore Homecoming bringing public into Crab Tank Pitch competition

Baltimore Homecoming announced that public voting for the Crab Tank pitch competition sponsored by M&T Bank is[...]

June 5, 2023
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The Associated Press on Nov. 16, 2021. Binance and Zhao are accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a slew of U.S. securities laws in a lawsuit filed by the SEC. (AP Photo, File)

Crypto exchange Binance mishandled funds and violated securities laws, SEC says

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance are accused of misusing investor funds and violating secur[...]

June 5, 2023
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

$1.18B deal reached to resolve claims from ‘forever chemicals’ water contamination

Three chemical companies said they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.[...]

June 5, 2023

Point Breeze Credit Union unveils new Rosedale office

Point Breeze Credit Union on Monday announced the opening of its new office in Rosedale at 5 Philadelphia Cour[...]

June 5, 2023

Editors Picks

Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders

5/6/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly on Feb. 21, 2023, in Annapolis, after the legislature re-elected him to a four-year term. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Families’ college savings values still unclear as treasurer takes over Md.[...]

2/6/2023
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Baltimore poised to settle CSX lawsuit over water main break that derailed train

2/6/2023

Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden

2/6/2023

Maryland problem gambling center struggles with growing demand

1/6/2023

Commentary

More News

The mobile phone icon for the Coinbase app is shown in New York on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Coinbase targeted by SEC in latest shot at crypto firms for allegedly skirting s[...]

6/6/2023

Microsoft will pay $20M to settle charges of illegally collecting children’[...]

6/6/2023
A Merck scientist conducts research on Feb. 28, 2013, in West Point, Pennsylvania. Merck is suing the federal government June 6, 2023, over a plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices, calling the program a sham equivalent to extortion. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Merck sues feds, calling plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices ‘extortion[...]

6/6/2023

Supreme Court tossed out key part of Voting Rights Act a decade ago. Next ruling[...]

6/6/2023
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Trump lawyers say defamation claim must fail because jury agreed he never raped [...]

6/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT