Primark to open first Md. store at Arundel Mills

Primark Tuesday announced it will open a new store at Arundel Mills in Hanover, the first location in Maryland for the international clothing retailer.

Primark will have 36,000 square feet of retail selling space at Arundel Mills offering fashion trends and essentials as well as homewares and gifts. Primark plans to open its doors at Arundel Mills this summer.

Primark has been expanding rapidly across the U.S. and currently operates 17 stores in seven states. It employs more than 70,000 colleagues across 16 countries in Europe and the United States. Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark has more than 400 stores globally and continues to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026, including the upcoming new market of Hungary.