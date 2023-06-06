Steel Products moves corporate HQ to Frederick from Rockville

Daily Record Staff//June 6, 2023

Home>Commercial>

Steel Products moves corporate HQ to Frederick from Rockville

Arcadia Business Park is a 61-acre business community located at MD Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Arcadia Drive. It currently features four single-story flex/R&D buildings totaling approximately 160,000 square feet of space in addition to two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising approximately 240,000 square feet of space. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties)

Steel Products moves corporate HQ to Frederick from Rockville

By Daily Record Staff

//June 6, 2023

Steel Products Inc., a woman-owned specialty contracting firm founded in 1954, has signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 15,000 square feet of flex/R&D space at Arcadia Business Park.

Earlier this year, the company relocated its corporate offices from Rockville to Frederick. Approximately 20 employees moved to 4724 Arcadia Drive, a single-story building containing 48,120 square feet of flex/R&D space. Danny Foit, leasing representative for St. John Properties, represented the landlord in this transaction.

Steel Products provides contracting services to educational institutions, commercial office buildings and the life sciences industry throughout the greater Maryland, northern Virginia and Washington regions. The company specializes in the installation of educational and laboratory casework and equipment, visual display boards, lockers, shelving and bathroom partitions. Founded in Washington, the company moved to Rockville and two-family generations later, steady growth has necessitated a second expansion of the operations.

Arcadia Business Park is a 61-acre business community located at MD Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Arcadia Drive. It currently features four single-story flex/R&D buildings totaling approximately 160,000 square feet of space in addition to two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising approximately 240,000 square feet of space.

-

Related Content

The 1.4-mile Frederick Douglass Tunnel in Baltimore, connecting Amtrak’s Penn Station to MARC’s west Baltimore station, is impacted by a variety of age-related issues including excessive water infiltration, a deteriorating structure and a sinking floor. (File photo)

Amtrak applies for $7.3B to improve Frederick Douglass Tunnel, Baltimore Penn Station

Amtrak has submitted applications for nearly $7.3 billion in funding for projects to modernize infrastructur[...]

June 6, 2023

Primark to open first Md. store at Arundel Mills

Primark announced it will open its first location in Maryland at Arundel Mills in Hanover.

June 6, 2023

Lockheed Martin selects GE Aerospace to supply engines for LMXT Strategic Tanker

Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin and Airbus leaders announced the selection of GE Aerospace's CF6-80E1 propulsio[...]

June 6, 2023

Bethesda firm acquires Texas natural gas-fired power plant portfolio

Bethesda-based Hull Street Energy has acquired 100% of the Bastrop Energy Center and Paris Energy Center power[...]

June 6, 2023

Microsoft will pay $20M to settle charges of illegally collecting children’s data

Microsoft will pay a fine of $20 million to settle FTC charges that it illegally collected and retained the da[...]

June 6, 2023

Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain

Journalists walked off the job to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures and a change of leadership at[...]

June 5, 2023

Editors Picks

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., participates in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race

6/6/2023

2 finalists for Maryland bar counsel named by Attorney Grievance Commission

6/6/2023

Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders

5/6/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly on Feb. 21, 2023, in Annapolis, after the legislature re-elected him to a four-year term. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Families’ college savings values still unclear as treasurer takes over Md.[...]

2/6/2023
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Baltimore poised to settle CSX lawsuit over water main break that derailed train

2/6/2023

Commentary

More News

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure room to see documents he demanded from the FBI as part of his investigation into the Biden family, at the Capitol in Washington on June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over Biden docum[...]

6/6/2023
Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of Torque GC and their caddies celebrate on stage with the team trophy during LIV Golf DC at the Trump National Golf Club on May 28, 2023, in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP, File)

PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis, end LIV Golf feud

6/6/2023
The mobile phone icon for the Coinbase app is shown in New York on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Coinbase targeted by SEC in latest shot at crypto firms for allegedly skirting s[...]

6/6/2023

Microsoft will pay $20M to settle charges of illegally collecting children’[...]

6/6/2023
A Merck scientist conducts research on Feb. 28, 2013, in West Point, Pennsylvania. Merck is suing the federal government June 6, 2023, over a plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices, calling the program a sham equivalent to extortion. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Merck sues feds, calling plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices ‘extortion[...]

6/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT