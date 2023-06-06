Steel Products moves corporate HQ to Frederick from Rockville

Arcadia Business Park is a 61-acre business community located at MD Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Arcadia Drive. It currently features four single-story flex/R&D buildings totaling approximately 160,000 square feet of space in addition to two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising approximately 240,000 square feet of space. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties)

Steel Products Inc., a woman-owned specialty contracting firm founded in 1954, has signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 15,000 square feet of flex/R&D space at Arcadia Business Park.

Earlier this year, the company relocated its corporate offices from Rockville to Frederick. Approximately 20 employees moved to 4724 Arcadia Drive, a single-story building containing 48,120 square feet of flex/R&D space. Danny Foit, leasing representative for St. John Properties, represented the landlord in this transaction.

Steel Products provides contracting services to educational institutions, commercial office buildings and the life sciences industry throughout the greater Maryland, northern Virginia and Washington regions. The company specializes in the installation of educational and laboratory casework and equipment, visual display boards, lockers, shelving and bathroom partitions. Founded in Washington, the company moved to Rockville and two-family generations later, steady growth has necessitated a second expansion of the operations.

