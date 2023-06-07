BPW OKs land sale to Filbert Street Garden for $1

Daily Record Staff//June 7, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//June 7, 2023

The Maryland Board of Estimates Wednesday voted to approve the sale of the Filbert Street Community Garden (1321 Filbert St.) to a nonprofit organization that has overseen care and maintenance of the property for over a decade.

Filbert Street Community Garden Inc., a 501 (c)3 nonprofit founded in 2010, will purchase the roughly 1-acre property for $1. The Department of Real Estate (DoRE) facilitated the disposition process for the garden, which is in south Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood.

The city originally granted temporary access to Filbert Street Garden through the Department of Public Works (DPW) Adopt-a-Lot process. In that time the nonprofit has cleaned and fenced in the area, developed vegetable and other gardens, planted trees, maintained beehives and a composting operation, and provided space for chickens, ducks and goats.

The property was formerly part of a larger DPW-owned parcel, which includes the Curtis Bay Water Tank, part of Baltimore’s water distribution system. Filbert Street Garden eventually approached DPW with a desire to purchase the lot. In August 2022, DPW made a request to declare 1321 Filbert St. surplus.

