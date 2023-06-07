Daily Record Staff//June 7, 2023
BPW OKs land sale to Filbert Street Garden for $1
//June 7, 2023
The Maryland Board of Estimates Wednesday voted to approve the sale of the Filbert Street Community Garden (1321 Filbert St.) to a nonprofit organization that has overseen care and maintenance of the property for over a decade.
Filbert Street Community Garden Inc., a 501 (c)3 nonprofit founded in 2010, will purchase the roughly 1-acre property for $1. The Department of Real Estate (DoRE) facilitated the disposition process for the garden, which is in south Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood.
The city originally granted temporary access to Filbert Street Garden through the Department of Public Works (DPW) Adopt-a-Lot process. In that time the nonprofit has cleaned and fenced in the area, developed vegetable and other gardens, planted trees, maintained beehives and a composting operation, and provided space for chickens, ducks and goats.
The property was formerly part of a larger DPW-owned parcel, which includes the Curtis Bay Water Tank, part of Baltimore’s water distribution system. Filbert Street Garden eventually approached DPW with a desire to purchase the lot. In August 2022, DPW made a request to declare 1321 Filbert St. surplus.-
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a $1.3 million emergency purchase of mifepristone, a pill commonly[...]
June 7, 2023
Some families are upset the former executive director of the agency has been assigned oversight of the Marylan[...]
June 5, 2023
As the State Treasurer’s Office assumes oversight of the troubled Maryland 529 prepaid college trust and inv[...]
June 2, 2023
The Motor Vehicle Administration launched Maryland Mobile ID in Google Wallet, enabling users to verify their [...]
June 1, 2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declined to say why he didn’t sign off on prohibiting police from stopping and s[...]
May 22, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
Maryland stockpiles abortion drug mifepristone in case of Supreme Court ban
7/6/2023
Interview: Incoming MSBA president wants to appeal to young lawyers, increase me[...]
7/6/2023
Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race
6/6/2023
2 finalists for Maryland bar counsel named by Attorney Grievance Commission
6/6/2023
Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders
5/6/2023
Is it a ‘skip’ or a ‘pause’? Federal Reserve won’t[...]
7/6/2023
US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘ge[...]
7/6/2023
US appeals court says people convicted of nonviolent offenses shouldn’t fa[...]
7/6/2023
HIV protection, cancer screenings could cost more if ‘Obamacare’ los[...]
7/6/2023
House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over Biden docum[...]
6/6/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar