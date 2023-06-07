Capital Funding Group closes $13.4M for refinancing skilled nursing facility

Daily Record Staff//June 7, 2023
//June 7, 2023
Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) Wednesday announced the closing of $13.4 million in financing, which supported the refinancing of an existing bridge loan, executed by CFG, into a HUD loan. This was a successful example of a cash-out bridge loan that seasoned for two years and then closed with HUD.
The refinancing supported a 144-bed skilled nursing facility in Vermont. The deal was closed May 18 on behalf of a nationally recognized borrower. The financing follows the company’s recent announcement of the closing of $207 million in financing to support the refinancing of 10 skilled nursing facilities across Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.
Capital Funding Group Managing Director, Real Estate Finance Tim Eberhardt and Senior Associate Ava Julio originated the transaction for the company.
-
Amtrak has submitted applications for nearly $7.3 billion in funding for projects to modernize infrastructur[...]
June 6, 2023
Primark announced it will open its first location in Maryland at Arundel Mills in Hanover.
June 6, 2023
Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin and Airbus leaders announced the selection of GE Aerospace's CF6-80E1 propulsio[...]
June 6, 2023
Bethesda-based Hull Street Energy has acquired 100% of the Bastrop Energy Center and Paris Energy Center power[...]
June 6, 2023
Microsoft will pay a fine of $20 million to settle FTC charges that it illegally collected and retained the da[...]
June 6, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race
6/6/2023
2 finalists for Maryland bar counsel named by Attorney Grievance Commission
6/6/2023
Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders
5/6/2023
Families’ college savings values still unclear as treasurer takes over Md.[...]
2/6/2023
Baltimore poised to settle CSX lawsuit over water main break that derailed train
2/6/2023
US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘ge[...]
7/6/2023
US appeals court says people convicted of nonviolent offenses shouldn’t fa[...]
7/6/2023
HIV protection, cancer screenings could cost more if ‘Obamacare’ los[...]
7/6/2023
House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over Biden docum[...]
6/6/2023
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis, end LIV Golf feud
6/6/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar