Capital Funding Group closes $13.4M for refinancing skilled nursing facility

Continuing to support the long-term care, assisted living and multifamily industries, CFG financed 24 HUD loans, in excess of $250 million and 88 health care and multifamily Bridge-to-HUD loans, in excess of $2.5 billion in 2022. (File photo)

By Daily Record Staff

//June 7, 2023

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) Wednesday announced the closing of $13.4 million in financing, which supported the refinancing of an existing bridge loan, executed by CFG, into a HUD loan. This was a successful example of a cash-out bridge loan that seasoned for two years and then closed with HUD.

The refinancing supported a 144-bed skilled nursing facility in Vermont. The deal was closed May 18 on behalf of a nationally recognized borrower. The financing follows the company’s recent announcement of the closing of $207 million in financing to support the refinancing of 10 skilled nursing facilities across Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.

Capital Funding Group Managing Director, Real Estate Finance Tim Eberhardt and Senior Associate Ava Julio originated the transaction for the company.

 

