Finmarc Management sells commercial office building for $6.55M

Daily Record Staff//June 7, 2023

The property at 7375 Boston Blvd. is a two-story building containing nearly 27,000 square feet of commercial office space. (Photo courtesy of Finmarc)

By Daily Record Staff

//June 7, 2023

Finmarc Management Inc., a diversified commercial real estate investment and management firm headquartered in Bethesda, Wednesday announced the sale of 7375 Boston Blvd., a two-story building containing nearly 27,000 square feet of commercial office space, to Costco Wholesale for $6.55 million.

The property is part of an 11-building portfolio comprising approximately 740,000 square feet of flex/office, industrial and data center space in Springfield, Virginia, which Finmarc acquired for $127.5 million from Boston Properties Inc. last summer.

The building, which is contained on a 2.81-acre parcel, was vacant at the time of the sales transaction. Geoffrey Mackler of H&R Retail and Daniel Venable of NWAP II Inc. represented the buyer in this sales transaction. Joseph Hoffman of Kelley Drye Warren provided legal services to Finmarc.

The VA 95 portfolio consists of single-story and two-story buildings ranging from 27,000 to 105,000 square feet of space, and are situated close to Fort Belvoir, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Marine Corps Base Quantico. The assets feature immediate access to Fairfax County Parkway and Interstate 95, and are contained within a quintessential last-mile delivery site that is situated approximately four miles from Springfield, 15 miles from Washington, 30 miles from Dulles International Airport and 95 miles from Richmond. More than 34,000 companies reside in the northern Virginia region, and those companies employ more than 615,000 people.

7375 Boston Blvd. is located directly adjacent to an operating Costco Wholesale retail building, at 7373 Boston Blvd.

The presence of Fort Belvoir, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Marine Corps Base Quantico is a significant economic driver that helped produce record low vacancies for industrial real estate product. No new buildings are currently under construction and no new product has been delivered in the Newington/Springfield submarket over the past six years.

