Maryland Science Center names 2023 award recipients

Daily Record Staff//June 7, 2023

Home>Education>

Maryland Science Center names 2023 award recipients

From left, Pete Yancone, Maryland Science Center senior director of education; Jeffrey Boye, satellite hardware engineer at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab; Jazmine Barnes, senior at Bard High School Early College; Mark Zimmerly, MSC board chair; Kristine Zwerlein-Rose, Saturday School program director at the Furman L. Templeton Preparatory Academy for Baltimore City Public Schools; Mollie Thompson, MSC Scientific Council chair; You Zhou, assistant professor of materials science and engineering at the University of Maryland; and Mark Potter, MSC president and CEO, gather for a photo at the Maryland Science Center's annual awards ceremony May 18. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Science Center)

Maryland Science Center names 2023 award recipients

By Daily Record Staff

//June 7, 2023

The Maryland Science Center Wednesday announced the 2023 recipients of its annual awards celebrating scientific research, teaching excellence and academic achievement. The winners were honored at a ceremony May 18 at the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

The honorees include You Zhou, Ph.D., assistant professor of materials science and engineering at the University of Maryland (Outstanding Young Scientist); Jeffrey Boye MSEE, satellite hardware engineer at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab (Outstanding Young Engineer); Kristine Zwerlein-Rose, Saturday School program director at the Furman L. Templeton Preparatory Academy for Baltimore City Public Schools (Outstanding STEM Educator); and Jazmine Barnes, a senior at Bard High School Early College, Baltimore (Dr. H. Bentley Glass Scholarship Recipient).

The Outstanding Young Scientist and Outstanding Young Engineer awards are bestowed on scientists and engineers who are 35 years old or younger working in academia and 40 years old or younger working in other sectors. The OYS award was established in 1959 and the OYE award was inaugurated in 1988. Award recipients are chosen by members of the Maryland Academy of Sciences’ Scientific Advisory Council.

The Outstanding STEM Educator award is presented to an elementary or middle school Maryland educator who demonstrates a focus on a hands-on, inquiry-driven teaching technique that engages students to develop creativity, teamwork and problem-solving skills. The award was introduced in 2018.

The Dr. H. Bentley Glass Scholarship, established in 1965, is awarded to a Baltimore public high school student who intends to pursue post-secondary STEM studies.

The awards ceremony was sponsored by Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Transamerica, Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering, UMBC, University of Maryland and W. R. Grace.

p

Related Content

Zum will provide Howard County with 250 new carbon-neutral school buses and the most advanced technology solution geared toward student safety. (Photo courtesy of Zum)

Howard County Public Schools signs 5-year contract for 250 carbon-neutral buses

The Howard County Public School System awarded a five-year contract to Zum to provide 250 carbon-neutral buses[...]

June 6, 2023

Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders

Some families are upset the former executive director of the agency has been assigned oversight of the Marylan[...]

June 5, 2023

As legal gambling surges, some states want to teach teens about the risks

Warnings about the potential dangers of gambling could soon join education about drugs and alcohol in the nati[...]

June 5, 2023
Participants in the Spelman College 136th Commencement celebrate in College Park, Georgia, in May 2023. Historically Black colleges and universities, which had seen giving from foundations decline in recent decades, have seen an increase in gifts particularly from corporations and corporate foundations over the last several years. (Julie Yarbrough, Spelman College via AP)

Nudged by Black employees, companies have stepped up donations to HBCUs

Historically Black colleges and universities, which had seen giving from foundations decline in recent decades[...]

June 5, 2023
A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howard University's commencement in Washington, Saturday, May 13, 2023. MBA grads say the investment in their degree was worth it, according to a 2022 survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council, an association of graduate business schools. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Master business skills without paying for an MBA

MBA grads say the investment in their degree was worth it, according to a 2022 survey. But what if you don’t[...]

June 2, 2023

Md. Tech Council, Mount Saint Mary’s to offer continuing education program

Maryland Tech Council and Mount St. Mary’s University announced a partnership to provide MTC’s members wit[...]

May 31, 2023

Editors Picks

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., participates in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race

6/6/2023

2 finalists for Maryland bar counsel named by Attorney Grievance Commission

6/6/2023

Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders

5/6/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly on Feb. 21, 2023, in Annapolis, after the legislature re-elected him to a four-year term. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Families’ college savings values still unclear as treasurer takes over Md.[...]

2/6/2023
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Baltimore poised to settle CSX lawsuit over water main break that derailed train

2/6/2023

Commentary

More News

US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘ge[...]

7/6/2023
Judge Thomas Hardiman pauses during a meeting with The Associated Press, on March 8, 2017, in Philadelphia. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled June 6, 2023, that nonviolent offenders should not be subject to lifetime gun bans, given a recent Supreme Court ruling that instructs judges to look to historical tradition, not competing interests, to decide cases. Hardiman authored the majority opinion. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

US appeals court says people convicted of nonviolent offenses shouldn’t fa[...]

7/6/2023

HIV protection, cancer screenings could cost more if ‘Obamacare’ los[...]

7/6/2023
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure room to see documents he demanded from the FBI as part of his investigation into the Biden family, at the Capitol in Washington on June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over Biden docum[...]

6/6/2023
Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of Torque GC and their caddies celebrate on stage with the team trophy during LIV Golf DC at the Trump National Golf Club on May 28, 2023, in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP, File)

PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis, end LIV Golf feud

6/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT