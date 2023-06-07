Maryland Science Center names 2023 award recipients

From left, Pete Yancone, Maryland Science Center senior director of education; Jeffrey Boye, satellite hardware engineer at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab; Jazmine Barnes, senior at Bard High School Early College; Mark Zimmerly, MSC board chair; Kristine Zwerlein-Rose, Saturday School program director at the Furman L. Templeton Preparatory Academy for Baltimore City Public Schools; Mollie Thompson, MSC Scientific Council chair; You Zhou, assistant professor of materials science and engineering at the University of Maryland; and Mark Potter, MSC president and CEO, gather for a photo at the Maryland Science Center's annual awards ceremony May 18. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Science Center)

The Maryland Science Center Wednesday announced the 2023 recipients of its annual awards celebrating scientific research, teaching excellence and academic achievement. The winners were honored at a ceremony May 18 at the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

The honorees include You Zhou, Ph.D., assistant professor of materials science and engineering at the University of Maryland (Outstanding Young Scientist); Jeffrey Boye MSEE, satellite hardware engineer at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab (Outstanding Young Engineer); Kristine Zwerlein-Rose, Saturday School program director at the Furman L. Templeton Preparatory Academy for Baltimore City Public Schools (Outstanding STEM Educator); and Jazmine Barnes, a senior at Bard High School Early College, Baltimore (Dr. H. Bentley Glass Scholarship Recipient).

The Outstanding Young Scientist and Outstanding Young Engineer awards are bestowed on scientists and engineers who are 35 years old or younger working in academia and 40 years old or younger working in other sectors. The OYS award was established in 1959 and the OYE award was inaugurated in 1988. Award recipients are chosen by members of the Maryland Academy of Sciences’ Scientific Advisory Council.

The Outstanding STEM Educator award is presented to an elementary or middle school Maryland educator who demonstrates a focus on a hands-on, inquiry-driven teaching technique that engages students to develop creativity, teamwork and problem-solving skills. The award was introduced in 2018.

The Dr. H. Bentley Glass Scholarship, established in 1965, is awarded to a Baltimore public high school student who intends to pursue post-secondary STEM studies.

The awards ceremony was sponsored by Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Transamerica, Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering, UMBC, University of Maryland and W. R. Grace.