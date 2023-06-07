Maryland stockpiles abortion drug mifepristone in case of Supreme Court ban

Jack Hogan//June 7, 2023

Home>Annapolis>

Maryland stockpiles abortion drug mifepristone in case of Supreme Court ban

Maryland stockpiles abortion drug mifepristone in case of Supreme Court ban

By Jack Hogan

//June 7, 2023

The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved a $1.3 million emergency purchase of about two-and-a-half years’ worth of mifepristone, a pill used in more than half of abortions and the target of what Gov. Wes Moore called “a very unique and distinct attack.”

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade, states have challenged access to mifepristone, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved in 2000 as a “safe and effective” way to end a pregnancy.

In April, a Trump-appointed U.S. district court judge in Texas ordered that mifepristone lose its FDA approval and be taken off the market. The U.S. Supreme Court later ordered the ruling stayed, temporarily delaying any change to Americans’ access to the drug.

The case, now being heard by a panel of three Republican-appointed judges in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, is likely to return to the U.S. Supreme Court, The Associated Press reported in May.

There is not precedent for a U.S. court overturning the approval of a drug the FDA has labeled safe and effective, The Associated Press reported in May. The agency has the responsibility of monitoring medicines on the market, evaluating problems that arise and, if necessary, taking action to protect patients.

Following the Texas court ruling, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the state had partnered with the University of Maryland Medical System to create a cache of mifepristone.

RELATED: 3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal

On Wednesday, Moore said “the Maryland Department of Health moved quickly to secure these doses, to establish a stockpile and to ensure, if the need arose, that access to these essential drugs would not be compromised at all in the state of Maryland.”

Department of Health officials have spoken with vendors to ensure the state can rotate its supply if unused drugs expire, said Bryan Mroz, deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Health health care system and operations.

The Board of Public Works approved the $1.1 million purchase of 25,000 doses of mifepristone, branded as Mifeprex, through ASD Specialty Healthcare, part of the Pennsylvania-based drug wholesale company AmerisourceBergen Corp.

The board also approved $213,000 for 5,000 doses of mifepristone from R&S Pharmaceutical and $10,000 for 5,000 doses of misoprostol through the McKesson Corp. The two suppliers had existing relationships with the University of Maryland Medical System, according to meeting documents.

The Maryland Department of Health awarded contracts to the distributors in April and was late in reporting its emergency procurement to the Board of Public Works because of shortages in procurement staff, according to meeting documents.

Mifepristone can be used to end a pregnancy through 10 weeks’ gestation when it’s taken in combination with another medicine called misoprostol, according to the FDA.

Two-thirds of people who participated in a Washington Post-ABC News poll published in May said that mifepristone should remain on the market.

In 2020, more than half of the women who chose to end a pregnancy early did so with the two-drug combination, known as the “abortion pill,” according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research group.

l

Related Content

Is it a ‘skip’ or a ‘pause’? Federal Reserve won’t likely raise rates ...

WASHINGTON — Don't call it a "pause." When the Federal Reserve meets next week, it is widely expected to le[...]

June 7, 2023

Capital Funding Group closes $13.4M for refinancing skilled nursing facility

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group announced the closing of $13.4 million in financing to support a 144-bed[...]

June 7, 2023
Celina Chanthanouvong stands with her cat in her apartment in Emeryville, California, on June 2, 2023. The pause in student loan repayment has been a lifeline keeping 25-year-old Chanthanouvong afloat. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets?

Without cancellation, the Education Department predicts borrowers will fall behind on their loans at historic [...]

June 7, 2023

Matrix announces sale of WTG Fuels Holdings’ properties

Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc., a Richmond-based independent investment bank with offices in Baltimore, ann[...]

June 7, 2023
The 1.4-mile Frederick Douglass Tunnel in Baltimore, connecting Amtrak’s Penn Station to MARC’s west Baltimore station, is impacted by a variety of age-related issues including excessive water infiltration, a deteriorating structure and a sinking floor. (File photo)

Amtrak applies for $7.3B to improve Frederick Douglass Tunnel, Baltimore Penn Station

Amtrak has submitted applications for nearly $7.3 billion in funding for projects to modernize infrastructur[...]

June 6, 2023

Primark to open first Md. store at Arundel Mills

Primark announced it will open its first location in Maryland at Arundel Mills in Hanover.

June 6, 2023

Editors Picks

Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication outside the federal courthouse on March 15, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

Maryland stockpiles abortion drug mifepristone in case of Supreme Court ban

7/6/2023
Jason DeLoach, a vice president at Alexander & Cleaver P.A., will take over as the president of the Maryland State Bar Association at the end of its annual conference this week. (Contributed photo)

Interview: Incoming MSBA president wants to appeal to young lawyers, increase me[...]

7/6/2023
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., participates in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race

6/6/2023

2 finalists for Maryland bar counsel named by Attorney Grievance Commission

6/6/2023

Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders

5/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Is it a ‘skip’ or a ‘pause’? Federal Reserve won’t[...]

7/6/2023

US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘ge[...]

7/6/2023
Judge Thomas Hardiman pauses during a meeting with The Associated Press, on March 8, 2017, in Philadelphia. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled June 6, 2023, that nonviolent offenders should not be subject to lifetime gun bans, given a recent Supreme Court ruling that instructs judges to look to historical tradition, not competing interests, to decide cases. Hardiman authored the majority opinion. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

US appeals court says people convicted of nonviolent offenses shouldn’t fa[...]

7/6/2023

HIV protection, cancer screenings could cost more if ‘Obamacare’ los[...]

7/6/2023
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure room to see documents he demanded from the FBI as part of his investigation into the Biden family, at the Capitol in Washington on June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over Biden docum[...]

6/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT