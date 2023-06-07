Stroll & Roll sets fundraising record for Erin Levitas Foundation

Stroll & Roll sets fundraising record for Erin Levitas Foundation

The Erin Levitas Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending sexual violence through early education, hosted its 4th annual Stroll & Roll 5K and walk April 29 at the Camden Yards Sports Complex in Baltimore and raised a record $150,000 to help support its mission of sexual harm prevention through early education.

The event drew 415 participants who walked, strolled or took part in a timed 5K along the mobility-accessible loop around M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards. In addition, there was also a kids’ zone with a moon bounce, giant slide, face painting and coloring wall for all participants to enjoy.

With 100 sponsors and support from more than 10 community organizations, community members came together to make it the most successful Stroll & Roll to date, beating attendance and fundraising goals. The funds raised will help to cover the costs of outreach and education about body safety and boundaries.

More than 50 people also participated in a satellite Stroll & Roll in Delray Beach, Florida where they celebrated a morning of movement for prevention.

Guests enjoy the various activities presented at the Stroll & Roll, including glitter tattoos and face paint by Fun Hon Studio. (Photo by Thomas McTear)
From left, Gina Crash, Leonard Attman, The Oriole Bird, Marissa Jachman, Donald Tobin and Sammy Surcel-Debes take time for a photo at the Erin Levitas Foundation’s Stroll & Roll. (Photo by Thomas McTear)
A member of the Stretch Zone team helps participants ward off potential muscle cramps after the 5K. (Photo by Thomas McTear)
Event host Gina Crash and Erin Levitas Foundation Executive Director Marissa Jachman kick things off for the 4th annual Stroll & Roll at the Camden Yards Sports Complex. (Photo by Thomas McTear)
Jennifer Shannon from Fun Hon Face & Body Art blows giant bubbles for participants to enjoy at the 4th annual Stroll & Roll. (Photo by Thomas McTear)
Event volunteers check out the activities to enjoy at the 4th annual Stroll & Roll. (Photo by Thomas McTear)
More than 400 people joined the Erin Levitas Foundation at the Camden Yards Sports Complex to raise money to support sexual harm prevention through early education. (Photo by Thomas McTear)
