Stroll & Roll sets fundraising record for Erin Levitas Foundation

The Erin Levitas Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending sexual violence through early education, hosted its 4th annual Stroll & Roll 5K and walk April 29 at the Camden Yards Sports Complex in Baltimore and raised a record $150,000 to help support its mission of sexual harm prevention through early education.

The event drew 415 participants who walked, strolled or took part in a timed 5K along the mobility-accessible loop around M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards. In addition, there was also a kids’ zone with a moon bounce, giant slide, face painting and coloring wall for all participants to enjoy.

With 100 sponsors and support from more than 10 community organizations, community members came together to make it the most successful Stroll & Roll to date, beating attendance and fundraising goals. The funds raised will help to cover the costs of outreach and education about body safety and boundaries.

More than 50 people also participated in a satellite Stroll & Roll in Delray Beach, Florida where they celebrated a morning of movement for prevention.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]