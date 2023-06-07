US appeals court says people convicted of nonviolent offenses shouldn’t face lifetime gun ban

Associated Press//June 7, 2023

Home>Law>

US appeals court says people convicted of nonviolent offenses shouldn’t face lifetime gun ban

Judge Thomas Hardiman pauses during a meeting with The Associated Press, on March 8, 2017, in Philadelphia. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled June 6, 2023, that nonviolent offenders should not be subject to lifetime gun bans, given a recent Supreme Court ruling that instructs judges to look to historical tradition, not competing interests, to decide cases. Hardiman authored the majority opinion. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Judge Thomas Hardiman pauses during a meeting with The Associated Press, on March 8, 2017, in Philadelphia. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled June 6, 2023, that nonviolent offenders should not be subject to lifetime gun bans, given a recent Supreme Court ruling that instructs judges to look to historical tradition, not competing interests, to decide cases. Hardiman authored the majority opinion. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

US appeals court says people convicted of nonviolent offenses shouldn’t face lifetime gun ban

By Associated Press

//June 7, 2023

PHILADELPHIA — A U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday that nonviolent offenders should not be subject to lifetime gun bans, the latest fallout from a recent Supreme Court decision that instructs judges to look to history and tradition to weigh the constitutionality of gun control laws.

In an 11-4 vote, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with a man who had pleaded guilty to misstating his income to receive about $2,500 in food stamps for his family in 1995.

While the case involved a misdemeanor, and Bryan Range received only probation, he faced up to five years in prison. That potential penalty triggered a Pennsylvania ban on gun possession for people facing at least a year in prison.

The 11-4 majority — reversing a lower court decision in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Bruen decision — looked to gun laws dating to the 18th century for guidance and found none that contemplated lifetime weapons bans for nonviolent criminals.

Even rebels who took part in the 1787 tax uprising in Massachusetts known as Shays’ Rebellion could generally get their weapons back after three years, Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman noted in a footnote to his majority opinion, which called the ruling a narrow one.

“Range remains one of ‘the people’ protected by the Second Amendment, and his eligibility to lawfully purchase a rifle and a shotgun is protected by his right to keep and bear arms,” wrote Hardiman, who was on the short list for a Supreme Court nomination in 2017, when President Trump instead selected Justice Neil Gorsuch.

In the Bruen decision last year, the Supreme Court tossed aside the balancing test that lower courts had long used to decide gun control cases. Judges should no longer consider whether the law serves public interests like promoting public safety, but must instead find the ban consistent with the country’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation.” The ruling has led courts to overturn gun bans designed to keep weapons away from domestic abusers, felony defendants and marijuana users.

Legal experts say the confusion and conflicting opinions that have ensued may lead the high court to revisit the issue.

In a dissent Tuesday, Judge Cheryl Ann Krause, an appointee of President Obama, said that history and tradition may be apt if the weapons bans involved “muskets and flintlock pistols.”

Instead, she said, our divided nation is awash in assault rifles, high-capacity magazines and semi-automatic handguns, while mass shootings are “a daily occurrence.” She argued that lawmakers, as elected representatives, “bear the heavy responsibility of enacting legislation that preserves the right to armed self-defense while ensuring public safety.”

“Although they face evolving challenges in pursuing those twin aims, striking that delicate balance has long been a core function of the legislature in our system of separated powers,” Krause said, “and legislatures’ authority to disarm those who cannot be trusted to follow the laws has long been crucial to that endeavor.”

Maryclaire Dale is a Legal Affairs Writer.

i

Related Content

HIV protection, cancer screenings could cost more if ‘Obamacare’ loses latest court batt...

A federal appeals court is weighing whether to continue blocking enforcement of a judge's ruling limiting cove[...]

June 7, 2023

Law Digest — 4th Circuit, Md. Supreme Court, Appellate Court — June 8, 2023

U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit Medical Malpractice; detainee’s death: Where the district court d[...]

June 7, 2023

2 finalists for Maryland bar counsel named by Attorney Grievance Commission

Two finalists have been named for Maryland's next bar counsel, a powerful job that involves prosecuting attorn[...]

June 6, 2023
The mobile phone icon for the Coinbase app is shown in New York on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Coinbase targeted by SEC in latest shot at crypto firms for allegedly skirting securities laws

The SEC is charging Coinbase with operating its crypto asset trading platform as an unregistered national secu[...]

June 6, 2023
A Merck scientist conducts research on Feb. 28, 2013, in West Point, Pennsylvania. Merck is suing the federal government June 6, 2023, over a plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices, calling the program a sham equivalent to extortion. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Merck sues feds, calling plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices ‘extortion’

Merck is suing the federal government over a plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices, calling the program a sha[...]

June 6, 2023

Supreme Court tossed out key part of Voting Rights Act a decade ago. Next ruling could go further.

A U.S. Supreme Court decision a decade ago that tossed out the heart of the Voting Rights Act still reverberat[...]

June 6, 2023

Editors Picks

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., participates in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race

6/6/2023

2 finalists for Maryland bar counsel named by Attorney Grievance Commission

6/6/2023

Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders

5/6/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly on Feb. 21, 2023, in Annapolis, after the legislature re-elected him to a four-year term. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Families’ college savings values still unclear as treasurer takes over Md.[...]

2/6/2023
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Baltimore poised to settle CSX lawsuit over water main break that derailed train

2/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Judge Thomas Hardiman pauses during a meeting with The Associated Press, on March 8, 2017, in Philadelphia. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled June 6, 2023, that nonviolent offenders should not be subject to lifetime gun bans, given a recent Supreme Court ruling that instructs judges to look to historical tradition, not competing interests, to decide cases. Hardiman authored the majority opinion. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

US appeals court says people convicted of nonviolent offenses shouldn’t fa[...]

7/6/2023

HIV protection, cancer screenings could cost more if ‘Obamacare’ los[...]

7/6/2023
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure room to see documents he demanded from the FBI as part of his investigation into the Biden family, at the Capitol in Washington on June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over Biden docum[...]

6/6/2023
Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of Torque GC and their caddies celebrate on stage with the team trophy during LIV Golf DC at the Trump National Golf Club on May 28, 2023, in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP, File)

PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis, end LIV Golf feud

6/6/2023
The mobile phone icon for the Coinbase app is shown in New York on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Coinbase targeted by SEC in latest shot at crypto firms for allegedly skirting s[...]

6/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT