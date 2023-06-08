At MSBA, one panel asks whether non-lawyers can help improve access to justice

Madeleine O'Neill//June 8, 2023

Home>Editor's Picks>

At MSBA, one panel asks whether non-lawyers can help improve access to justice

From left: Vicki Schultz, executive director of Maryland Legal Aid; Reena Shah, executive director of the Maryland Access to Justice Commission; Sarah Coffey Bowes, executive director of Civil Justice, Inc., Jared Jaskot, principal at Jaskot.Law, and Irwin Kramer, of Kramer & Connolly, speak at a panel discussion on allowing non-lawyers to perform some legal services. (Madeleine O'Neill / The Daily Record)

At MSBA, one panel asks whether non-lawyers can help improve access to justice

By Madeleine O'Neill

//June 8, 2023

OCEAN CITY — At a conference devoted to Maryland’s lawyers, one group of panelists asked a delicate question Thursday: would letting non-lawyers perform some legal work help bridge the access to justice gap?

With thousands of Marylanders unable to afford legal help and other states forging ahead in this area, the question has become increasingly pressing. But some in the legal field are hesitant to broach the topic or see it as a threat to lawyers, said panel moderator Irwin Kramer, of Kramer & Connolly.

“We are very pro-lawyer,” said Reena Shah, the executive director of the Maryland Access to Justice Commission. “Lawyers have great value. This is about being pro-lawyer but also helping people.”

The panel at the Maryland State Bar Association’s annual legal summit discussed a range of possibilities that have been considered or adopted in other states, including limited licensing for paralegals or allowing certain types of professionals, such as debt counselors, offer legal advice in narrow areas.

In Utah, for example, the state Supreme Court authorized a “legal sandbox” that allows businesses and organizations to test legal services that would usually be considered unauthorized practice of law.

As it stands now, poor or middle-income Marylanders often go without legal help because they cannot afford it.

“When this conversation comes up, it’s always about (how) we want to protect the consumer, we want to make sure the consumer does not get harmed by having a non-attorney represent them, but let’s just look at the reality,” Shah said. “The people that are not being represented by an attorney right now, they’re not being represented (at all).”

Heather Pickett, a paralegal who was in the audience at the panel discussion, said the Maryland State Bar Association’s Paralegal Task Force has a committee looking at the issue of limited licensing for paralegals. A small number of other states have begun offering limited licensing for paralegals, according to the American Bar Association.

Jared Jaskot, an immigration lawyer who runs his own firm in Baltimore, said the issue is a simple question of supply and demand. Lawyers have been able to artificially suppress the supply of legal services — and charge more — by limiting who can offer them.

Jaskot also noted that lawyers in Maryland are not allowed to share legal fees with non-lawyers, and that non-lawyers cannot own or share ownership of law firms, which has made it difficult for him to partner with professionals who bring important skills to the business.

“We’re stifling innovation and we’re keeping these innovations from coming into the legal field,” he said.

The panelists agreed that there are difficult conversations ahead about opening the door to non-lawyers. The topic is often met with opposition in legal circles, the group said.

“Instead of fostering innovation, we as a profession have said ‘No, that’s not going to happen,'” said Sarah Coffey Bowes, the executive director of Civil Justice, Inc. ” We are squelching innovation at a detriment to Marylanders and ourselves, because it’s going to get ahead of us.”

n

Related Content

Crosby Marketing Communications wins $1.9M contract to promote government telehealth services

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications has won a $1.9 million contract to provide strategic communica[...]

June 8, 2023

TEDCO signs agreement with National Cancer Institute Technology Transfer Center

TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, Thursday announced the signing of a Partner Inte[...]

June 8, 2023

Constellation repowers Criterion Wind as part of $350M investment in renewable fleet

Baltimore-based energy provider Constellation is improving the efficiency and increasing the output of its Cri[...]

June 8, 2023
A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 20, 2022. Jack Daniel's has asked the Supreme Court justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the toy. (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko)

Ruff day in court: Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dispute with makers of dog toy

The Supreme Court handing Jack Daniel's a new chance to win a trademark dispute with the makers of the Bad Spa[...]

June 8, 2023

Is it a ‘skip’ or a ‘pause’? Federal Reserve won’t likely raise rates ...

WASHINGTON — Don't call it a "pause." When the Federal Reserve meets next week, it is widely expected to le[...]

June 7, 2023

Capital Funding Group closes $13.4M for refinancing skilled nursing facility

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group announced the closing of $13.4 million in financing to support a 144-bed[...]

June 7, 2023

Editors Picks

At MSBA, one panel asks whether non-lawyers can help improve access to justice

8/6/2023

The Daily Record announces 2023 Leading Women honorees

8/6/2023
Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication outside the federal courthouse on March 15, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

Maryland stockpiles abortion drug mifepristone in case of Supreme Court ban

7/6/2023
Jason DeLoach, a vice president at Alexander & Cleaver P.A., will take over as the president of the Maryland State Bar Association at the end of its annual conference this week. (Contributed photo)

Interview: Incoming MSBA president wants to appeal to young lawyers, increase me[...]

7/6/2023
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., participates in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race

6/6/2023

Commentary

More News

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in two cases challenging the Biden administration's student debt relief program. (Hunter Savery/Capital News Service)

Supreme Court rules for nursing home patient’s family, declines to limit c[...]

8/6/2023
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure room to see documents he demanded from the FBI as part of his investigation into the Biden family, at the Capitol in Washington on June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden[...]

8/6/2023
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law on May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Justice Jackson reports flowers from Oprah, designer clothing as Thomas delays f[...]

8/6/2023
A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 20, 2022. Jack Daniel's has asked the Supreme Court justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the toy. (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko)

Ruff day in court: Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dispute with [...]

8/6/2023
Attorney Joel Finkelstein, who was present at the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, reflects on that historic event and how the legislation was born, during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Rockville on April 13, 2023. Finkelstein began his career as a young lawyer in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice in 1964. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Young lawyer who helped write voting rights bill ‘star-struck’ as he[...]

8/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT