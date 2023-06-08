Md. Board of Elections names successor to longtime administrator Lamone

Jack Hogan//June 8, 2023

Home>Annapolis>

Md. Board of Elections names successor to longtime administrator Lamone

Md. Board of Elections names successor to longtime administrator Lamone

By Jack Hogan

//June 8, 2023

Jared DeMarinis, director of the candidacy and campaign finance division for the Maryland State Board of Elections, stands next to campaign documents at the board on April 12, 2013, in Annapolis. The Maryland State Board of Elections selected DeMarinis as the new state elections administrator on June 8, 2023, replacing a retiring official who held the post for more than two decades. (AP File Photo/Brian Witte)
Jared DeMarinis, director of the candidacy and campaign finance division for the Maryland State Board of Elections, stands next to campaign documents at the board on April 12, 2013, in Annapolis. The Maryland State Board of Elections selected DeMarinis as the new state elections administrator on June 8, 2023, replacing a retiring official who held the post for more than two decades. (AP File Photo/Brian Witte)

The Maryland State Board of Elections on Thursday voted unanimously for Jared DeMarinis, the director of candidacy and campaign finance for the last 18 years, to be the state’s next chief election official.

DeMarinis will replace longtime Administrator of Elections Linda Lamone on Sept. 1. His nomination will be submitted for confirmation during the 2024 General Assembly session.

“Voting is, of course, a sacred right that has been fought for with each and every generation, and this period has some of the greatest advances in technology to help assist us in making sure that everybody has the ability to vote,” DeMarinis said after thanking the board members for the “tremendous honor and privilege and opportunity” to administer the state’s elections.

DeMarinis said that technological advances have also brought peril to voting that election officials must be proactive in dealing with, especially “dis-, mis- and mal-information,” which he said are the top threats to voting and democracy.

He said he particularly wants to work with local boards of elections to ensure “that every Marylander has the right to vote, and with ease.”

Lamone said in March that she planned to retire after 25 years as the state’s top election official, a tenure that included surviving an attempt from Republican Gov. Robert Ehrlich to remove her from the role. Democrats, who controlled the legislature, blocked the move, according to The Associated Press.

Lawmakers later passed what opponents called the “Linda Lamone for Life Act,” which allowed an election administrator to continue serving after being voted out until the Board of Elections appointed a successor and the state Senate confirmed them.

Board of Elections members were also required to provide an administrator with written charges of the grounds for their dismissal and grant them a chance to defend themselves before the board.

During the legislative session that wrapped up in April, lawmakers made it easier for the board to remove an administrator, a process that now requires just a vote from four of the five members.

More recently, Lamone remained in the position after calls from former Republican Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and former Comptroller Peter Franchot for her to step down after the 2020 primary election.

DeMarinis is expected to receive a pay bump from the $117,000 he made in 2022. Lamone’s salary last year as the state’s elections administrator was $163,000, according to Timothy Zink, spokesman for the Comptroller of Maryland.

The state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 lists a salary range for the position between $120,000 and more than $166,000.

DeMarinis has become the face of the agency for lawmakers, advocates and members of the public, said Sky Woodward, one of five Board of Elections members.

As the candidacy and campaign finance director, DeMarinis has been responsible for overseeing how candidates and organizations collect, spend and report their money.

Woodward said the board was particularly impressed during the interview process with how DeMarinis has run the Candidacy and Campaign Finance Division — with a premium on customer service and a nonpartisan approach.

She said DeMarinis stood out for his “passion for a nonpartisan approach to elections, his vision for the State Board of Elections, energy for cooperation and innovative solution-based approaches [for] things that will have to be advanced in the next, really the next realm of the State Board of Elections.”

The board, Woodward said, also noted DeMarinis’s experience and reputation on national and international levels, including his longtime role as a member of the Council on Governmental Ethics Laws, a professional organization for government agencies and other organizations working in ethics, elections, freedom of information, lobbying and campaign finance, according to its website.

DeMarinis helped draft a bill in 2013 that overhauled Maryland’s campaign finance laws and the Council on Governmental Ethics Laws recognized him as a leader in identifying how to regulate new technologies in campaigns, including the use of social media, internet advertisements by campaign accounts and political contributions by text message.

DeMarinis has also served as an international election monitor in Estonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, The Bahamas and North Macedonia, according to the Board of Elections.

P

Related Content

Crosby Marketing Communications wins $1.9M contract to promote government telehealth services

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications has won a $1.9 million contract to provide strategic communica[...]

June 8, 2023

TEDCO signs agreement with National Cancer Institute Technology Transfer Center

TEDCO announced the signing of a Partner Intermediary Agreement with the National Cancer Institute Technology [...]

June 8, 2023

Constellation repowers western Maryland wind project as part of $350M renewables investment

Baltimore-based energy provider Constellation is improving the efficiency and increasing the output of its Cri[...]

June 8, 2023
A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 20, 2022. Jack Daniel's has asked the Supreme Court justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the toy. (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko)

Ruff day in court: Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dispute with makers of dog toy

The Supreme Court handing Jack Daniel's a new chance to win a trademark dispute with the makers of the Bad Spa[...]

June 8, 2023

Is it a ‘skip’ or a ‘pause’? Federal Reserve won’t likely raise rates ...

WASHINGTON — Don't call it a "pause." When the Federal Reserve meets next week, it is widely expected to le[...]

June 7, 2023

Capital Funding Group closes $13.4M for refinancing skilled nursing facility

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group announced the closing of $13.4 million in financing to support a 144-bed[...]

June 7, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. Board of Elections names successor to longtime administrator Lamone

8/6/2023

At MSBA, one panel asks whether non-lawyers can help improve access to justice

8/6/2023

The Daily Record announces 2023 Leading Women honorees

8/6/2023
Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication outside the federal courthouse on March 15, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

Maryland stockpiles abortion drug mifepristone in case of Supreme Court ban

7/6/2023
Jason DeLoach, a vice president at Alexander & Cleaver P.A., will take over as the president of the Maryland State Bar Association at the end of its annual conference this week. (Contributed photo)

Interview: Incoming MSBA president wants to appeal to young lawyers, increase me[...]

7/6/2023

Commentary

More News

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in two cases challenging the Biden administration's student debt relief program. (Hunter Savery/Capital News Service)

Supreme Court rules for nursing home patient’s family, declines to limit c[...]

8/6/2023
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure room to see documents he demanded from the FBI as part of his investigation into the Biden family, at the Capitol in Washington on June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden[...]

8/6/2023
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law on May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Justice Jackson reports flowers from Oprah, designer clothing as Thomas delays f[...]

8/6/2023
A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 20, 2022. Jack Daniel's has asked the Supreme Court justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the toy. (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko)

Ruff day in court: Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dispute with [...]

8/6/2023
Attorney Joel Finkelstein, who was present at the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, reflects on that historic event and how the legislation was born, during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Rockville on April 13, 2023. Finkelstein began his career as a young lawyer in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice in 1964. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Young lawyer who helped write voting rights bill ‘star-struck’ as he[...]

8/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT