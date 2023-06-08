Liff, Walsh & Simmons, Eagle Title expand at Annapolis Corporate Park

Daily Record Staff//June 8, 2023

The building at 181 Harry S Truman Pkwy. earned LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council for satisfying appropriate design requirements utilized in its construction. Located at the intersection of MD Route 50 and Riva Road, Annapolis Corporate Park is less than a mile from the mixed-use Annapolis Towne Centre and less than 5 miles from downtown Annapolis.

By Daily Record Staff

//June 8, 2023

Business law firm Liff, Walsh & Simmons, together with its cotenant Eagle Title, which provides residential and commercial title insurance services, have signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 14,647 square feet of space at Annapolis Corporate Park, a 28-acre business community located in Annapolis.

The lease represents an expansion for the two entities and elevates the combined footprint within 181 Harry S Truman Parkway to 23,113 square feet of space. Over the course of this year, Liff, Walsh & Simmons and Eagle Title expect to increase its combined workforce from approximately 70 to nearly 100 employees.

Stephanie Caronna of St. John Properties represented the landlord and John Rosso Jr. of Rosso Commercial Real Estate Services represented the client in this lease transaction.

Liff, Walsh & Simmons, which has maintained a presence within Annapolis Corporate Park since 2016, is a full-service business law firm engaged in the business consulting and litigation, banking and finance, employment, real estate, construction, and estate planning practice areas. The firm, which has 16 full-time attorneys and a workforce totaling approximately 35 employees, works with small businesses and privately-held companies throughout the greater Maryland region.

Eagle Title is headquartered at 181 Harry S Truman Pkwy. and operates satellite offices in Severna Park and Towson. The residential division of the company handles purchase, refinance, home equity line and loan modification transactions. The commercial division assists companies and investor groups with the execution of real estate transactions including acquisition, financing, development, leasing and management. Eagle Title currently has a team of more than 50 settlement attorneys, settlement officers, pre-closing, post-closing, underwriters and corporate operations.

The building at 181 Harry S Truman Pkwy. earned LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council for satisfying appropriate design requirements utilized in its construction. Located at the intersection of MD Route 50 and Riva Road, Annapolis Corporate Park is less than a mile from the mixed-use Annapolis Towne Centre and less than 5 miles from downtown Annapolis.

A variety of retail amenities are within walking distance from the business community including fast-casual restaurants, banking and financial services companies and related business and consumer services. The business community, which contains more than 300,000 square feet of space, also offers immediate access to Broad Creek Park and a 3-mile walking trail.

