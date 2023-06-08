Daily Record Staff//June 8, 2023
Shawe Rosenthal attorneys | Chambers
//June 8, 2023
Chambers ranked Shawe Rosenthal in the top tier of Maryland labor and employment law firms and honored Co-Managing Partners Gary Simpler and Teresa Teare as well as Eric Hemmendinger, Darryl McCallum, Michael McGuire, Fiona Ong, Stephen Shawe, Mark Swerdlin, Parker Thoeni, Elizabeth Torphy-Donzella and Lindsey White.Announce your new employees, promotions, board positions, community notes and leaders in your organization to The Daily Record’s influential audience.
Lester Davis, vice president and chief of staff at CareFirst, brings his passion for more equitable health out[...]
June 2, 2023
Kennedy Krieger Institute has appointed Dr. Michelle Melicosta, MD, MPH, FAAP as the new associate chief medic[...]
May 30, 2023
Ahmed Elsayed-Ahmed was promoted to vice president of strategic analytics at the Maryland Hospital Association[...]
May 25, 2023
Amber Shrodes has joined the Harford County Public Library as its new director of philanthropy and community e[...]
May 16, 2023
We’re pleased to introduce our new format for Movers & Shakers, a change we hope provides a fresher pres[...]
May 16, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
Board of Elections names successor to longtime administrator Lamone
8/6/2023
At MSBA, one panel asks whether non-lawyers can help improve access to justice
8/6/2023
The Daily Record announces 2023 Leading Women honorees
8/6/2023
Maryland stockpiles abortion drug mifepristone in case of Supreme Court ban
7/6/2023
Interview: Incoming MSBA president wants to appeal to young lawyers, increase me[...]
7/6/2023
Supreme Court rules for nursing home patient’s family, declines to limit c[...]
8/6/2023
House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden[...]
8/6/2023
Justice Jackson reports flowers from Oprah, designer clothing as Thomas delays f[...]
8/6/2023
Ruff day in court: Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dispute with [...]
8/6/2023
Young lawyer who helped write voting rights bill ‘star-struck’ as he[...]
8/6/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar