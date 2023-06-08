Shawe Rosenthal attorneys | Chambers

June 8, 2023

Chambers ranked Shawe Rosenthal in the top tier of Maryland labor and employment law firms and honored Co-Managing Partners Gary Simpler and Teresa Teare as well as Eric Hemmendinger, Darryl McCallum, Michael McGuire, Fiona Ong, Stephen Shawe, Mark Swerdlin, Parker Thoeni, Elizabeth Torphy-Donzella and Lindsey White.

