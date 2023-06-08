Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case

Associated Press//June 8, 2023

Home>Law>

Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case

Evan Milligan, center, plaintiff in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case, speaks with members of the press following oral arguments outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 4, 2022. Standing behind Milligan are Milligan's counsel Deuel Ross, from left, Letetia Jackson, Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Evan Milligan, center, plaintiff in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case, speaks with members of the press following oral arguments outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 4, 2022. Standing behind Milligan are Milligan's counsel Deuel Ross, from left, Letetia Jackson, Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case

By Associated Press

//June 8, 2023

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a surprising 5-4 ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case, ordering the creation of a second district with a large Black population.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court’s liberals in affirming a lower-court ruling that found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map with one majority Black seat out of seven congressional districts in a state where more than one in four residents is Black.

The case had been closely watched for its potential to weaken the landmark voting rights law.

The court had allowed the challenged map to be used for the 2022 elections and at arguments in October, the justices appeared willing to make it harder to use the voting rights law to challenge redistricting plans as racially discriminatory.

The chief justice himself suggested last year that he was open to changes in the way courts weigh discrimination claims under the part of the law known as section 2. But on Thursday, Roberts wrote that the court was declining “to recast our section 2 case law as Alabama requests.”

Roberts was part of conservative high-court majorities in earlier cases that made it harder for racial minorities to use the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in ideologically divided rulings in 2013 and 2021.

The other four conservative justices dissented Thursday. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the decision forces “Alabama to intentionally redraw its longstanding congressional districts so that black voters can control a number of seats roughly proportional to the black share of the State’s population. Section 2 demands no such thing, and, if it did, the Constitution would not permit it.”

The current case stems from challenges to Alabama’s seven-district congressional map, which included one district in which Black voters form a large enough majority that they have the power to elect their preferred candidate. The challengers said that one district is not enough, pointing out that overall, Alabama’s population is more than 25% Black.

A three-judge court, with two appointees of former President Donald Trump, had little trouble concluding that the plan likely violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting the votes of Black Alabamians. The panel ordered a new map drawn.

But the state quickly appealed to the Supreme Court, where five conservative justices prevented the lower-court ruling from going forward. They allowed last year’s congressional elections to proceed under the map that the lower court had said is probably illegal.

At the same time, the court decided to hear the Alabama case, and arguments were held in early October.

Louisiana’s congressional map, also identified as probably discriminatory by a lower court, was allowed to remain in effect by the Supreme Court, too.

Partisan politics underlies the case. Republicans who dominate elective office in Alabama have been resistant to creating a second district with a Democratic-leaning Black majority, or close to one, that could send another Democrat to Congress.

The judges found that Alabama concentrated Black voters in one district, while spreading them out among the others to make it impossible for them to elect a candidate of their choice.

Alabama’s Black population is large enough and geographically compact enough to create a second district, the judges found.

Alabama argued that the lower court ruling would have forced it to sort voters by race and the state insisted it is taking a “race neutral” approach to redistricting.

At arguments in October, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson scoffed at the idea that race could not be part of the equation. Jackson, the court’s first Black woman, said that constitutional amendments passed after the Civil War and the Voting Rights Act a century later were intended to do the same thing, make Black Americans “equal to white citizens.”

Jackson and the other two liberals on the court, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, said a decision like the one issued Thursday would result in many fewer districts drawn to give racial minorities the opportunity to elect their candidates of choice.

Mark Sherman reports for The Associated Press.

P

Related Content

Jason DeLoach, a vice president at Alexander & Cleaver P.A., will take over as the president of the Maryland State Bar Association at the end of its annual conference this week. (Contributed photo)

Interview: Incoming MSBA president wants to appeal to young lawyers, increase membership

By week's end, the Maryland State Bar Association will have a new president.

June 7, 2023

US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘gender identity is rea...

A federal judge temporarily blocked portions of a new Florida law that bans transgender minors from receiving [...]

June 7, 2023
Judge Thomas Hardiman pauses during a meeting with The Associated Press, on March 8, 2017, in Philadelphia. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled June 6, 2023, that nonviolent offenders should not be subject to lifetime gun bans, given a recent Supreme Court ruling that instructs judges to look to historical tradition, not competing interests, to decide cases. Hardiman authored the majority opinion. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

US appeals court says people convicted of nonviolent offenses shouldn’t face lifetime gun ban

A U.S. appeals court ruled that nonviolent offenders should not be subject to lifetime gun bans.

June 7, 2023

HIV protection, cancer screenings could cost more if ‘Obamacare’ loses latest court batt...

A federal appeals court is weighing whether to continue blocking enforcement of a judge's ruling limiting cove[...]

June 7, 2023

Law Digest — 4th Circuit, Md. Supreme Court, Appellate Court — June 8, 2023

U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit Medical Malpractice; detainee’s death: Where the district court d[...]

June 7, 2023

2 finalists for Maryland bar counsel named by Attorney Grievance Commission

Two finalists have been named for Maryland's next bar counsel, a powerful job that involves prosecuting attorn[...]

June 6, 2023

Editors Picks

Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication outside the federal courthouse on March 15, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

Maryland stockpiles abortion drug mifepristone in case of Supreme Court ban

7/6/2023
Jason DeLoach, a vice president at Alexander & Cleaver P.A., will take over as the president of the Maryland State Bar Association at the end of its annual conference this week. (Contributed photo)

Interview: Incoming MSBA president wants to appeal to young lawyers, increase me[...]

7/6/2023
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., participates in the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Democrats await Raskin’s decision on Senate race

6/6/2023

2 finalists for Maryland bar counsel named by Attorney Grievance Commission

6/6/2023

Treasurer’s choice for Md. 529 administrator confounds plan holders

5/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Evan Milligan, center, plaintiff in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case, speaks with members of the press following oral arguments outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 4, 2022. Standing behind Milligan are Milligan's counsel Deuel Ross, from left, Letetia Jackson, Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case

8/6/2023
Attorney Joel Finkelstein, who was present at the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, reflects on that historic event and how the legislation was born, during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Rockville on April 13, 2023. Finkelstein began his career as a young lawyer in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice in 1964. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Young lawyer who helped write voting rights bill ‘star-struck’ as he[...]

8/6/2023

Is it a ‘skip’ or a ‘pause’? Federal Reserve won’t[...]

7/6/2023

US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘ge[...]

7/6/2023
Judge Thomas Hardiman pauses during a meeting with The Associated Press, on March 8, 2017, in Philadelphia. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled June 6, 2023, that nonviolent offenders should not be subject to lifetime gun bans, given a recent Supreme Court ruling that instructs judges to look to historical tradition, not competing interests, to decide cases. Hardiman authored the majority opinion. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

US appeals court says people convicted of nonviolent offenses shouldn’t fa[...]

7/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT