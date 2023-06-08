TEDCO signs agreement with National Cancer Institute Technology Transfer Center

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, Thursday announced the signing of a Partner Intermediary Agreement (PIA) with the National Cancer Institute Technology Transfer Center (NCI TTC).

The new agreement will allow more collaboration to advance technology and life sciences innovations across the state. In addition, this agreement creates various support mechanisms for the Maryland ecosystem, including:

Support the identification of ways businesses and educational institutions can make productive use of NCI technologies and technology-related assistance.

Collaborative efforts between NCI, who will identify inventions available for licensing, and TEDCO, which will support in identifying businesses and educational institutions interested in learning about the identified inventions.

TEDCO will support the identification of technology-related programs that can benefit businesses and educational institutions.

TEDCO can help identify biopharmaceutical and healthcare entities interested in cooperative research agreements with NCI.

A collaborative and ongoing discussion of possible technology marketing, outreach and educational programs, while also cooperating in the presentation of programs showcasing NCI technologies and research and development areas of interest.

TEDCO will showcase the technology and capabilities of businesses and educational institutions that may be of interest to NCI in connection with its research and development mission.

TEDCO’s Federal Programs work with the federal labs to provide access to technology, data sets, facilities, equipment and more to support Maryland entrepreneurs.