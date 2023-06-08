TEDCO signs agreement with National Cancer Institute Technology Transfer Center

Daily Record Staff//June 8, 2023
TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, Thursday announced the signing of a Partner Intermediary Agreement (PIA) with the National Cancer Institute Technology Transfer Center (NCI TTC).
The new agreement will allow more collaboration to advance technology and life sciences innovations across the state. In addition, this agreement creates various support mechanisms for the Maryland ecosystem, including:
TEDCO will showcase the technology and capabilities of businesses and educational institutions that may be of interest to NCI in connection with its research and development mission.
TEDCO’s Federal Programs work with the federal labs to provide access to technology, data sets, facilities, equipment and more to support Maryland entrepreneurs.-