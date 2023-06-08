The Daily Record announces 2023 Leading Women honorees

Daily Record Staff//June 8, 2023

The 2023 Leading Women honorees have been announced by The Daily Record.

Leading Women identifies women who are 40 years old or younger for the accomplishments they have made so far in their careers. They are judged on professional experience, community involvement and their commitment to inspiring change.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LIST OF HONOREES

The honorees were selected by previous Leading Women and by The Daily Record.

“This year’s Leading Women are innovative leaders who don’t miss a beat. They juggle demanding careers, families, personal health and well-being, and community service, just to name a few priorities,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of The Daily Record/BridgeTower Media. “They are committed to making a difference in their communities and inspiring change. The Daily Record is pleased to recognize their many accomplishments.”

Winners will be honored at a reception and awards celebration at 5 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Gertrude’s Restaurant at the Baltimore Museum of Art. The event hashtag is #TDRevents. Sponsorship includes tickets to the celebration, logo usage, multimedia marketing, an ad in the awards publication and more.

Access to the celebration is limited to honorees and sponsors. If space is available after the sponsor deadline, a limited number of individual tickets will go on sale in early August. To secure a sponsorship, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at [email protected]. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the Aug. 24 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com.

Sponsors of The Daily Record’s 2023 Leading Women awards include Recognition Sponsor Keswick.

For more information about the event, and to see a complete list of winners, visit www.thedailyrecord.com/leading-women/.

