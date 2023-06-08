Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation; Justice Dept. yet to confirm

Associated Press//June 8, 2023

Home>Latest News>More News>

Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation; Justice Dept. yet to confirm

Then-President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Questioned for a lawsuit, Trump hurled insults and threatened to sue the columnist who accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s, according to excerpts of his testimony unsealed by a court on Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

Then-President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Questioned for a lawsuit, Trump hurled insults and threatened to sue the columnist who accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s, according to excerpts of his testimony unsealed by a court on Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation; Justice Dept. yet to confirm

By Associated Press

//June 8, 2023

MIAMI — Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment.

Trump is currently in Bedminster, New Jersey. A person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly said Trump’s lawyers were contacted by prosecutors shortly before he announced on his Truth Social platform that he had been indicted.

Within 20 minutes of his announcement, Trump had begun fundraising off it for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump said he is due in court Tuesday afternoon in Miami.

The case adds to deepening legal jeopardy for Trump, who has already been indicted in New York and faces additional investigations in Washington and Atlanta that also could lead to criminal charges. As the prosecution moves forward, it will pit Trump’s claims of sweeping executive power against Attorney General Merrick Garland’s oft-stated mantra that no person, including a former commander in chief, should be regarded as above the law.

The indictment arises from a monthslong investigation by special counsel Jack Smith into whether Trump broke the law by holding onto hundreds of documents marked classified at his Palm Beach property, Mar-a-Lago, and whether Trump took steps to obstruct the government’s efforts to recover the records.

Prosecutors have said that Trump took roughly 300 classified documents to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, including some 100 that were seized by the FBI last August in a search of the home that underscored the gravity of the Justice Department’s investigation.

Trump and his team have long seen the special counsel investigation as far more perilous than the New York matter — both politically and legally. Campaign aides had been bracing for the fallout since Trump’s attorneys were notified that he was the target of the investigation, assuming it was not a matter of if charges would be brought, but when.

But it remains unclear what the immediate and long-term political consequences will be for Trump. His first indictment spurred millions of dollars in contributions from angry supporters and didn’t damage Trump in the polls. No matter what, the indictment — and the legal fight that follows — will throw Trump back into the spotlight, sucking attention away from the other candidates who are trying to build momentum in the 2024 presidential race.

Eric Tucker, Jill Colvin and Michael Balsamo report for the Associated Press.

s

Related Content

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in two cases challenging the Biden administration's student debt relief program. (Hunter Savery/Capital News Service)

Supreme Court rules for nursing home patient’s family, declines to limit civil rights lawsuits

The Supreme Court ruled for the family of a nursing home resident with dementia that had sued over his care.

June 8, 2023
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure room to see documents he demanded from the FBI as part of his investigation into the Biden family, at the Capitol in Washington on June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden doc

The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee called off a vote on a contempt of Congress charge ag[...]

June 8, 2023
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law on May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Justice Jackson reports flowers from Oprah, designer clothing as Thomas delays filing disclosure

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson disclosed that she received a $1,200 floral display from Oprah Winfrey and $6,58[...]

June 8, 2023
A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 20, 2022. Jack Daniel's has asked the Supreme Court justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the toy. (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko)

Ruff day in court: Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dispute with makers of dog toy

The Supreme Court handing Jack Daniel's a new chance to win a trademark dispute with the makers of the Bad Spa[...]

June 8, 2023
Attorney Joel Finkelstein, who was present at the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, reflects on that historic event and how the legislation was born, during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Rockville on April 13, 2023. Finkelstein began his career as a young lawyer in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice in 1964. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Young lawyer who helped write voting rights bill ‘star-struck’ as he witnessed 1965 sign...

Joel Finkelstein is an accidental witness to one of the seminal events of the civil rights movement, the signi[...]

June 8, 2023

Is it a ‘skip’ or a ‘pause’? Federal Reserve won’t likely raise rates ...

WASHINGTON — Don't call it a "pause." When the Federal Reserve meets next week, it is widely expected to le[...]

June 7, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. Board of Elections names successor to longtime administrator Lamone

8/6/2023

At MSBA, one panel asks whether non-lawyers can help improve access to justice

8/6/2023

The Daily Record announces 2023 Leading Women honorees

8/6/2023
Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication outside the federal courthouse on March 15, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

Maryland stockpiles abortion drug mifepristone in case of Supreme Court ban

7/6/2023
Jason DeLoach, a vice president at Alexander & Cleaver P.A., will take over as the president of the Maryland State Bar Association at the end of its annual conference this week. (Contributed photo)

Interview: Incoming MSBA president wants to appeal to young lawyers, increase me[...]

7/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Then-President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Questioned for a lawsuit, Trump hurled insults and threatened to sue the columnist who accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s, according to excerpts of his testimony unsealed by a court on Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation; Justice D[...]

8/6/2023
The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in two cases challenging the Biden administration's student debt relief program. (Hunter Savery/Capital News Service)

Supreme Court rules for nursing home patient’s family, declines to limit c[...]

8/6/2023
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure room to see documents he demanded from the FBI as part of his investigation into the Biden family, at the Capitol in Washington on June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden[...]

8/6/2023
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law on May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Justice Jackson reports flowers from Oprah, designer clothing as Thomas delays f[...]

8/6/2023
A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 20, 2022. Jack Daniel's has asked the Supreme Court justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the toy. (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko)

Ruff day in court: Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dispute with [...]

8/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT