Md. Bar Foundation presents awards, announces class of fellows

Daily Record Staff//June 9, 2023

Retired Court of Special Appeals Judge James R. Eyler is congratulated by former Maryland Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera after receiving the H. Vernon Eney Endowment Fund Award Thursday. (Maryland Bar Foundation/Maximilian Franz)

OCEAN CITY — The Maryland Bar Foundation recognized its 2023 award recipients and announced its 2023 Fellows Class Thursday evening at its annual meeting, held in conjunction with the Maryland State Bar Association’s Legal Summit.

James R. Eyler, retired Court of Special Appeals judge, was presented with the H. Vernon Eney Endowment Fund Award, which honors lawyers and legal professionals who demonstrate outstanding leadership in working to improve government and the administration of justice.

Eyler was introduced by former Maryland Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, who praised him as a consummate jurist renowned for his fairness, talent for listening closely to all who spoke in his courtroom, and ability to home in on the heart of the case that was being argued.

Eyler’s legal career has spanned more than 50 years: 28 as a practicing lawyer in state and federal courts and as a mediator and arbitrator; over 16 years, pre-retirement, as an appellate and prehearing/settlement conference judge on what is now known as the Maryland Appellate Court; and eight years as a part-time recalled judge and mediator, arbitrator, and evaluator.

Kayla Williams-Campbell is shown with the Edward F. Shea, Jr. Professionalism Award, which recognizes a young attorney who exemplifies professionalism, civility, integrity, compassion, and commitment to public service. (Maryland Bar Foundation/Maximilian Franz)

Kayla Williams-Campbell was presented with the Edward F. Shea, Jr. Professionalism Award, which recognizes a young attorney who exemplifies professionalism, civility, integrity, compassion, and commitment to public service.

Williams-Campbell is the managing attorney at Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County, Inc., where she oversees eviction prevention programs in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

A graduate of the Southern University Law Center, she was a judicial law clerk in the Circuit Court of Baltimore City and has been active in Maryland State Bar Association programs.

The 2023 Fellows Class was announced at the annual meeting, held at Lighthouse Sound in Bishopville. The fellows are: Jordan I. Bailowitz, Eleni vanRoden Bickley, Catherine M. Brennan, Stephanie R. Brophy, Johnine N. Clark, Eva C. Cockerham, Nancy J. Courson Cooke, Evelyn L. Cusson, Sean K. Elavia, Peter D. Fastow, Peter Z. Goldsmith, Anthony G. Gorski, Mitchell A. Greenberg, Maso T. Hamilton, Kumudha N. Kumarachandran, Catherine R. Lawrence, Gregory T. Lawrence, Kristen M. Lawrence, Leslie E. Miller, Eddie L. Pounds, John T. Prisbe, Leah M. Ramirez, Mag. Joanie B. Raymond, Kandace L. Scherr, Reena K. Shah, Ann M. Sheridan, Robert A. Siegel, Samuel M. Spiritos, Joshua P. Tabor, Hon. Rosalyn Tang, Teresa D. Teare and John E. Tsikerdanos.

