RONALD DAVIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Unreported Opinions//June 9, 2023

Home>Court opinions>

RONALD DAVIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

RONALD DAVIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By Unreported Opinions

//June 9, 2023

Criminal procedure — Batson challenge — Voir dire

This case arises out of an incident between Ronald Davis, appellant, and Geneva McDaniel. After a jury trial, Mr. Davis was convicted of second-degree assault in connection with events that occurred on September 28, 2020. Mr. Davis presents three questions on appeal.

Read the opinion

-

Related Content

ANTHONY LAVAR MILLHOUSE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law -- Voluntary intoxication defense -- Carjacking Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court f[...]

June 9, 2023

JUSTIN HOLDER & UNCLE EDDIES BROKEDOWN PALACE, LLC v. JEFFREY YOUNG

Real property -- Ownership -- Trespassing In September of 2020, Jeffrey Young, Appellee, filed a Complaint [...]

June 9, 2023

DAVONNE SYDNOR v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel -- Witness impeachment In 2010, a jury sitting in t[...]

June 9, 2023

PASQUALE CARANNANTE, ET AL. v. STEUART PITTMAN, JR., ET AL.

Civil litigation -- Mootness doctrine -- Capable of repetition This is an appeal from an order of the Circu[...]

June 5, 2023

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF CAROLINE COUNTY v. WOOD FARM, LLC

Zoning -- Special use permit -- Conditional approval This appeal arises from a declaratory judgment action [...]

June 5, 2023

SEAN ANTHONY RONE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law -- Plea agreement -- Sentencing credit On November 19, 2014, the Circuit Court for Baltimore C[...]

June 5, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. Board of Elections names successor to longtime administrator Lamone

8/6/2023

At MSBA, one panel asks whether non-lawyers can help improve access to justice

8/6/2023

The Daily Record announces 2023 Leading Women honorees

8/6/2023
Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication outside the federal courthouse on March 15, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

Maryland stockpiles abortion drug mifepristone in case of Supreme Court ban

7/6/2023
Jason DeLoach, a vice president at Alexander & Cleaver P.A., will take over as the president of the Maryland State Bar Association at the end of its annual conference this week. (Contributed photo)

Interview: Incoming MSBA president wants to appeal to young lawyers, increase me[...]

7/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-presi[...]

8/6/2023
The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in two cases challenging the Biden administration's student debt relief program. (Hunter Savery/Capital News Service)

Supreme Court rules for nursing home patient’s family, declines to limit c[...]

8/6/2023
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure room to see documents he demanded from the FBI as part of his investigation into the Biden family, at the Capitol in Washington on June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden[...]

8/6/2023
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law on May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Justice Jackson reports flowers from Oprah, designer clothing as Thomas delays f[...]

8/6/2023
A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 20, 2022. Jack Daniel's has asked the Supreme Court justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the toy. (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko)

Ruff day in court: Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dispute with [...]

8/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT