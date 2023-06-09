UMMS moving rehab services to Stoler Center for Advanced Medicine

Daily Record Staff//June 9, 2023

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) Friday announced it has begun a multi-year investment strategy to relocate elements of its rehabilitation services now offered at the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute (UM Rehab & Ortho) in Woodlawn to additional space in the Roslyn and Leonard Stoler Center for Advanced Medicine being built in downtown Baltimore.

The new building, which is being constructed at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), is scheduled to be completed in 2026 and will become the new home for the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Following approval by the UMMS Board of Directors for the construction of additional space, the Stoler Center will also host rehabilitation services currently provided at UM Rehab & Ortho, better aligning with care delivered at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. By co-locating trauma and rehabilitation care at UMMC, this important investment further advances Maryland’s goals within the state’s unique hospital rate setting model.

Until the move is completed, UM Rehab & Ortho will continue to provide patients with services and care at the Woodlawn campus. It is anticipated that no positions will be eliminated as a result of this important new investment, and team members currently employed in Woodlawn will be encouraged to transition to the UMMC Downtown Campus or another UMMS facility.

UM Rehab & Ortho treats patients recovering from stroke, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, limb loss and a host of other conditions. Along with the advanced rehabilitation care to be delivered in Downtown Baltimore, UMMS is also investigating new locations in Baltimore County to provide additional non-trauma rehabilitation care. Over the next three years, UMMS will also partner with local and state leaders to examine possible future uses for the current University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute in Woodlawn.

