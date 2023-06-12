Annapolis shooting: Police say man charged with murder after 3 killed, 3 injured

Associated Press//June 12, 2023

Police stand among a crowd outside a home where multiple people were shot in Annapolis on June 11, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

By Associated Press

//June 12, 2023

ANNAPOLIS — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed three men, including a father and son, and wounded three others in a dispute in his neighborhood in Annapolis, police announced Monday.

Charles Robert Smith, 43, of Annapolis, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, assault and other offenses, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing. He said Smith, who lives on the street where the shooting occurred, used a handgun and a long gun.

Smith surrendered peacefully Sunday night, the police chief said, and he was ordered held without bond.

Jackson identified the victims as Nicholas Mireles, 55, of Odenton; Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, 27, of Annapolis and Christian Marlon Segovia, 25, of Annapolis.

Police responded to a home around 7:50 p.m. Sunday and found six people had been shot. The three wounded were in stable condition Monday, Jackson said.

Jackson told reporters at an earlier media briefing that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there was no further threat to the public.

“It’s a very active and fluid investigation. We’re still trying to determine everything that occurred. We’re still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do,” Jackson said.

He said that authorities hadn’t established a firm motive for the shooting.

“It wasn’t random,” Jackson said, noting that the victims “died outside” the home.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront. Jackson said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m.

The chief said that authorities have recovered a weapon.

Brian Witte reports for The Associated Press.

