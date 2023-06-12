BGE awards $2.5M to 125 central Md. small businesses

Daily Record Staff//June 12, 2023

Home>maryland news>

BGE awards $2.5M to 125 central Md. small businesses

BGE awards $2.5M to 125 central Md. small businesses

By Daily Record Staff

//June 12, 2023

Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) Monday awarded $2.5 million to 125 small businesses in central Maryland during the sixth round of BGE’s Energizing Small Business Grants program, which continues to help businesses recover from the pandemic-fueled economic downturn.

BGE made the announcement at an event at Park Ridge Creamery in Howard County where BGE leadership, County Executive Calvin Ball, Rep. John Sarbanes and Jessica Klaitman from Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s office presented the Ellicott City business with a $20,000 check for its grant award.

In all, 16 Howard County businesses received a total of $320,000 in grant funds and Ball announced that Howard County will contribute $650,000 to the Energizing Small Business Grants program to make BGE’s grants available to an additional 30 Howard County businesses in the next round of program funding later this year.

The Energizing Small Business Grants program prioritizes businesses operated by historically underrepresented minority groups often challenged with access to capital – with 66% of grants provided to businesses owned by people of color and 69% owned by women.

Klaitman presented citations from Van Hollen to BGE and to Park Ridge Creamery, recognizing BGE for the company’s commitment to helping small businesses and for focusing on uplifting businesses that are owned by women and people of color, and recognizing Park Ridge Creamery and owner Julia Sanger for the generosity they have shown the Old Ellicott City community and for their contributions to the local economy.

BGE partners with Hello Alice, a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow, and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), a Washington-based organization that supports entrepreneurs throughout the United States and around the world, to provide the grants. All applicants gain access to Hello Alice’s full suite of small business tools and resources, and connectivity to a global network through GEN. Eligible businesses may receive grants of $20,000 each. A full list of awardees is available at helloalice.com.

In total, 522 businesses have received Energizing Small Business Grants totaling $10.48 million since 2021. The program and all nonprofit contributions are made using shareholder dollars and are not reflected in customer bills.

To be considered for a BGE Energizing Small Business Grant, applicants must be a for-profit business located within BGE’s service area; be an existing BGE electric and/or gas customer with positive BGE credit history; be in good standing (or on the way to) with the state of Maryland; have a maximum of 25 employees (full-time, part-time, contractors); have a maximum annual gross revenue of $7 million; and have a demonstrated need of funding to support business and serve customers.

s

Related Content

Bethesda-based Eastern Union group closes $75M in financing

The Bethesda-based Mid-Atlantic Group of Eastern Union announced it secured more than $75 million in commerc[...]

June 12, 2023
The mobile phone icon for the Coinbase app is shown in New York on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SEC lawsuits against cryptocurrency companies raise questions about industry’s future

First came the crypto winter, then the alleged fraud wrought by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and now the law[...]

June 12, 2023

CSX donates $5M to B&O Railroad Museum capital campaign

CSX Corp. announced a gift of $5 million to the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore for its $30 million capital c[...]

June 8, 2023

Crosby Marketing Communications wins $1.9M contract to promote government telehealth services

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications has won a $1.9 million contract to provide strategic communica[...]

June 8, 2023

TEDCO signs agreement with National Cancer Institute Technology Transfer Center

TEDCO announced the signing of a Partner Intermediary Agreement with the National Cancer Institute Technology [...]

June 8, 2023

Constellation repowers western Maryland wind project as part of $350M renewables investment

Baltimore-based energy provider Constellation is improving the efficiency and increasing the output of its Cri[...]

June 8, 2023

Editors Picks

Sports gambling revenue increases in May even as bettors wager less

12/6/2023

Erie Insurance sues Maryland Insurance Administration over finding of race discr[...]

9/6/2023

Moore appoints members to authority for sustaining thoroughbred horse racing

9/6/2023

Md. Bar Foundation presents awards, announces class of fellows

9/6/2023

Md. Board of Elections names successor to longtime administrator Lamone

8/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children's book about grieving, walks out of the court during a recess at a bail hearing June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied ba[...]

12/6/2023
This Dec. 21, 2022, image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication Leqembi. (Eisai via AP, File)

Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for bro[...]

12/6/2023

Jeffrey Epstein victims settle sex trafficking lawsuit against JPMorgan for $290[...]

12/6/2023

Supreme Court won’t review decision to nix license plates with Confederate[...]

12/6/2023
This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of records stored in a bathroom and shower in the Lake Room at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents according to an indictment unsealed June 9, 2023. (Justice Department via AP)

Indictment takeaways: Trump’s alleged schemes and lies to keep secret pape[...]

12/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT