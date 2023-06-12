BGE awards $2.5M to 125 central Md. small businesses

Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) Monday awarded $2.5 million to 125 small businesses in central Maryland during the sixth round of BGE’s Energizing Small Business Grants program, which continues to help businesses recover from the pandemic-fueled economic downturn.

BGE made the announcement at an event at Park Ridge Creamery in Howard County where BGE leadership, County Executive Calvin Ball, Rep. John Sarbanes and Jessica Klaitman from Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s office presented the Ellicott City business with a $20,000 check for its grant award.

In all, 16 Howard County businesses received a total of $320,000 in grant funds and Ball announced that Howard County will contribute $650,000 to the Energizing Small Business Grants program to make BGE’s grants available to an additional 30 Howard County businesses in the next round of program funding later this year.

The Energizing Small Business Grants program prioritizes businesses operated by historically underrepresented minority groups often challenged with access to capital – with 66% of grants provided to businesses owned by people of color and 69% owned by women.

Klaitman presented citations from Van Hollen to BGE and to Park Ridge Creamery, recognizing BGE for the company’s commitment to helping small businesses and for focusing on uplifting businesses that are owned by women and people of color, and recognizing Park Ridge Creamery and owner Julia Sanger for the generosity they have shown the Old Ellicott City community and for their contributions to the local economy.

BGE partners with Hello Alice, a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow, and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), a Washington-based organization that supports entrepreneurs throughout the United States and around the world, to provide the grants. All applicants gain access to Hello Alice’s full suite of small business tools and resources, and connectivity to a global network through GEN. Eligible businesses may receive grants of $20,000 each. A full list of awardees is available at helloalice.com.

In total, 522 businesses have received Energizing Small Business Grants totaling $10.48 million since 2021. The program and all nonprofit contributions are made using shareholder dollars and are not reflected in customer bills.

To be considered for a BGE Energizing Small Business Grant, applicants must be a for-profit business located within BGE’s service area; be an existing BGE electric and/or gas customer with positive BGE credit history; be in good standing (or on the way to) with the state of Maryland; have a maximum of 25 employees (full-time, part-time, contractors); have a maximum annual gross revenue of $7 million; and have a demonstrated need of funding to support business and serve customers.