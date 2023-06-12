Dwyer Workforce Development Center joins Resurrection Sandtown project as foundational partner

Ames Memorial UMC Pastor Rod Hudson and Dwyer Workforce Development CEO Barb Clapp show the foundational partnership agreement as the organization signed on to the Resurrection Sandtown project, an effort to help redevelop a long-neglected stretch of west Baltimore. (Photo courtesy of Dwyer Workforce Development)

The Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development Center Inc. June 8 signed a Memorandum of Understanding to partner with Ames Memorial UMC-Ames Shalom Community Inc. and Pastor Rod Hudson to be the foundational partner of the Resurrection Sandtown project to help redevelop a long-neglected stretch of West Baltimore.

Through the partnership, DWD commits to fund and lead a multi-phase project to build its first Dwyer Scholar Healthcare Village in west Baltimore’s Sandtown neighborhood. The Dwyer Scholar Healthcare Village will serve as a comprehensive ecosystem of support, including a resource center, multi-income housing and a child care center available to the organization’s participants.

A unique 501(c)(3) nonprofit and health care career training program, DWD provides comprehensive support to individuals who lack opportunity and aspire to pursue a career in the health care industry, alleviates a severe health care workforce shortage, and improves the lives of seniors. The most differentiating element to DWD’s approach is its comprehensive ecosystem of support tools for Dwyer Scholars to eliminate barriers to success.

The center will offer resources and tools to Dwyer Scholars that might otherwise not be accessible. The center will provide free access to computers, fax machines, printers and copiers, large conference areas and meeting rooms with Wi-Fi, education on financial literacy, taxes and health insurance open enrollment, personal safety advocates and more.

Dwyer Scholars will be able to meet with their case managers, and get support with homework, studying and more. The center will also serve as a recruitment hub for potential Dwyer Scholars. DWD will hire west Baltimore community members to work at the center. Additionally, DWD will extend use of the center and access to resources to nonprofit partners to further mission impact throughout west Baltimore.