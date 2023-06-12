June 13, 2023

Daily Record Staff//June 12, 2023

Bethesda-based Eastern Union group closes $75M in financing

The Bethesda-based Mid-Atlantic Group of Eastern Union announced it secured more than $75 million in commerc[...]

June 12, 2023
The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of Activision Blizzard

The FTC has sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard.

June 12, 2023
The mobile phone icon for the Coinbase app is shown in New York on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SEC lawsuits against cryptocurrency companies raise questions about industry’s future

First came the crypto winter, then the alleged fraud wrought by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and now the law[...]

June 12, 2023

CSX donates $5M to B&O Railroad Museum capital campaign

CSX Corp. announced a gift of $5 million to the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore for its $30 million capital c[...]

June 8, 2023

Crosby Marketing Communications wins $1.9M contract to promote government telehealth services

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications has won a $1.9 million contract to provide strategic communica[...]

June 8, 2023

TEDCO signs agreement with National Cancer Institute Technology Transfer Center

TEDCO announced the signing of a Partner Intermediary Agreement with the National Cancer Institute Technology [...]

June 8, 2023

Sports gambling revenue increases in May even as bettors wager less

12/6/2023

Erie Insurance sues Maryland Insurance Administration over finding of race discr[...]

9/6/2023

Moore appoints members to authority for sustaining thoroughbred horse racing

9/6/2023

Md. Bar Foundation presents awards, announces class of fellows

9/6/2023

Md. Board of Elections names successor to longtime administrator Lamone

8/6/2023

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children's book about grieving, walks out of the court during a recess at a bail hearing June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied ba[...]

12/6/2023
This Dec. 21, 2022, image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication Leqembi. (Eisai via AP, File)

Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for bro[...]

12/6/2023
The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of Activision Blizzard

12/6/2023

Jeffrey Epstein victims settle sex trafficking lawsuit against JPMorgan for $290[...]

12/6/2023

Supreme Court won’t review decision to nix license plates with Confederate[...]

12/6/2023

