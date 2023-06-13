Baltimore equitable housing startup Parity to unveil first completed homes in Harlem Park

Daily Record Staff//June 13, 2023

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott delivers remarks Oct. 2, 2021, during the groundbreaking of reconstruction of its first group of abandoned homes in Baltimore’s Harlem Park neighborhood. The equitable housing startup will unveil the first of its renovated houses on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Parity)

Parity, a Baltimore-based equitable housing startup, will be joined by officials from the governor and mayor of Baltimore’s offices Thursday in unveiling its first two completed homes in the Harlem Park neighborhood at 515 North Carrollton Ave.

Parity is a development company that acquires and rehabilitates abandoned properties to create affordable homeownership opportunities for local residents. It focuses on historically redlined neighborhoods and the group is on track to redevelop 96 abandoned rowhouses in the Harlem Park area and more than 200 homes total in all of Baltimore over the next few years.

Parity’s approach of “development without displacement” is led by founder and  CEO Bree Jones, who witnessed residents become priced out of their neighborhoods by new development projects. Jones develops meaningful relationships with neighbors to ensure the homes remain deeply affordable for the residents who most need them, as well as ensuring the community has a say as to what they are looking for in a home. Jones’ work with Parity has earned her a 2022 TED Fellowship, as well as fellowships with the Fund for New Leadership and Baltimore’s Open Society Institute.

Bree will join other dignitaries at the event, including state Sen. Antonio Hayes, D-Baltimore City, Baltimore Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy and Alicia Wilson, managing director and global head of philanthropy for North America at JPMorgan.

